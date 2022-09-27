Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL

STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL

Save
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL

STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, WindowsSTAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailSTAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, WindowsSTAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture
Fukuoka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Text description provided by the architects. A new tenant building project in the center of Fukuoka. The area surrounding the planned site is a commercial district with a mix of restaurants, general merchandise stores, and parking lots. The client approached us to consider an appropriate building for a compact site of approximately 72sqm in a corner of this commercial area. The client’s wish was to have attractive tenant access to this location. After repeated discussions, we settled on a low-rise building of high quality, rather than a towering high-rise. Furthermore, in addition to creating the right impression on the exterior, providing a space where tenants can easily compose attractive plans was considered important for the quality and appeal of the building.

Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Image 16 of 18
Plans
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Image 18 of 18
Diagrams
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

The first issue to be addressed was how to mount the staircase. Generally, in low-rise tenant buildings similar to this one, staircases are usually hung so that they start climbing close to the front road in consideration of access to the upper floors. As a result, the staircase would have a strong presence on the façade, and the second-floor entrance would inevitably be located on the opposite side of the front road. Thus, when envisioning the actual interior layout, it was anticipated that the kitchen and other backyard functions would have to be laid out on the front roadside, where the environment is actually more favorable. Therefore, we intentionally chose to hang the staircase in an inverted manner. In this way, we envisioned that it would be easier to lay out the backyard functions on the rear side of the building on the second floor, as well as to plan efficient piping from the external facility space by using a down-slab floor on the rear side of the building.

Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Image 17 of 18
Section and Elevations
Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

While floor space is often an important consideration for ordinary tenant buildings, priority was given to organizing the façade design while securing a reasonable amount of floor. More specifically, we did not incorporate the back of the stairs as part of the interior, nor did we extend the second floor. Instead, we designed a homogeneous box-shaped volume with a 4-meter-high floor height on each floor and a simple box-shaped staircase. The impression of the facade was as important as the floor size. The staircase was constructed with reinforced concrete cantilevers (cantilever beams), to which stainless steel panels were assembled using L-angles. The panels were connected to each other via a handrail to give the staircase strength as a whole while reducing the number of necessary parts to create a minimalistic impression. A pale green-gray protective coating was used for the concrete finish to match the tone of the staircase area, blending in with the overall color scheme of the building while differentiating the interior and exterior from the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fukuoka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CASE-REAL
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "STAGE1 KEGO Commercial Building / CASE-REAL" 27 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989654/stage1-kego-commercial-building-case-real> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream