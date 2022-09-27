Submit a Project Advertise
Retirement, Housing
Funes, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Acier, Blangino, Camsi, Carpeal, Ferreyra & Carignano, Grupo MSH, Hyundai/ Zymprax, Moreno carmet, Nuñez SA, Playtime, Upeksa, Vedek, Websa
  • Lead Architects : Enrique Cordeyro, Marino Cipitelli, Catalina Bauer, Diego Gonzalez Venzano
  • Construction Supervision : Efraín Prado, Fernando Fantoni
  • Senior Adult Specialist : Emilio Martínez de Hoz
  • Structural Calculation : Estudio ZRF Ingeniería
  • Termomecanica : Freixas-Climatización
  • Construction : Depaoli & Trosce Constructora
  • City : Funes
  • Country : Argentina
Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. AVALIAN, a company dedicated to high-quality medical healthcare, in terms with the commitment to accompany its members in the different stages of their lives, asked us to develop this housing for the elderly.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

The new building is located on a more than 10,000 m2 site with an interesting and ancient forestation. Designed with a central corridor, an east-west axis that separates and organizes the residential use from services. Residential units are connected from the North to the central axis which, rotated and spaced apart, generate internal yards for views and lighting. To the south and matching with the living units, the services and therapeutic support volumes are connected (day center, gym, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, swimming pool and hydrotherapy area, beauty and hairdressing).

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Patient-centered care. Each living unit is designed as an autonomous system under global management, with both residents and human resources in mind, without overcrowding, with a similar ratio of customizable single/double rooms.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

A total of six residential groups were created, each with a central nurses’ station. All six living units combines shared and private spaces, using their own support spaces. They have a dining room, living room and lounge room for 12/16 people, achieving a sense of belonging, familiarity and orientation, encouraging exchanges and social interaction.The living units have color coordinated surfaces that provide  orientation for residents and guests.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Image 17 of 17
Ground Floor Plan
Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Image 16 of 17
Upper Floor Plan

Outdoor spaces. A key part of the design was given to outdoor spaces, composing them in different sequences and enhancing the therapeutic value of vegetation, sun and fresh air that stimulate active and independent life of residents in safe places.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Beam
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

To the north, the gardens are crossed and connected by paths to walk, with various meeting points to rest and contemplate; and spaces to exercise. Towards the south, spaces are created to carry out more specific activities that invite you to socialize with decks, furniture and an iconic spiral ramp.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Architecture Design. The project´s main aim is to create a pleasant building for senior citizens, a space more in recognition with a homely atmosphere than a hospital environment. It priorities the feeling of domestic scale and well-being; a comfortable, warm, welcoming and safe environment for residents.

Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Project location

Address:Funes, Santa Fe, Argentina

Cite: "Sentidos Comprehensive Center for the Elderly / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados" [Centro integral para adultos mayores Sentidos / Estudio Cordeyro & Asociados] 27 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989615/sentidos-comprehensive-center-for-the-elderly-estudio-cordeyro-and-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

