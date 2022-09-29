Submit a Project Advertise
World
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography, Windows
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography, Garden
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography, Shelving

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
L'Eliana, Spain
  • Architects: sanchis olivares
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ceramicas Mora, Cortizo
  • Construction Company : ATG Desarrollos
  • Quantity Surveyor : Julián Gordo
  • Construction Manager : Jaqueline Ramón
  • Pergola : Ernesto Pastor
  • Carpentry Expert : Ernesto Pastor
  • Windows : Juan Antonio Gil / Aluvista
  • Stone Supplier : Mármara piedra
  • Kitchen Consultant : Cocinas Llorens
  • City : L'Eliana
  • Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In a decades-old established garden city, in the suburbs of Valencia, an old tennis court became a plot on which we were asked to build a single-family home. It offered us a flat terrain, with surrounding vegetation as a backdrop, a large tree, and an old underground warehouse that became a swimming pool.

Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
Álvaro Olivares

The lack of collective life in the streets of this urban model leads us to a typology that looks inwards, protecting and enclosing the exterior space in the search for the user's relationship with it.

Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
Álvaro Olivares
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography
Álvaro Olivares

The significant length of the plot leads to organizing the program in a spine, from the northern access area to the terrace at its southern end. On the east façade, there are openings, gaps, and a courtyard that allow the morning light to enter the rooms, while on the western side there is a flat, opaque façade that seeks shelter from the sun under the surrounding vegetation. 

Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography, Glass
Álvaro Olivares
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography, Shelving
Álvaro Olivares
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Interior Photography
Álvaro Olivares
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography, Garden
Álvaro Olivares

In a reference to the surrounding residential architecture, the house is built with bricks made from white clay. The size of each piece allows us to approximate the volumetric forcefulness that defines the exterior image of the project to the human scale. This forcefulness culminates in the vertical element that shapes the "paellero", a key element in Valencian social life. Located on the southern terrace, it is contrasted by a light overhanging pergola built from pine slats that provides a shaded outdoor space. This pergola, together with the thickness of the enclosures, the cross ventilation, and the house's response to the different solar orientations, together form a system of passive measures that improve its climatic performance.

Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares - Exterior Photography
Álvaro Olivares

