World
Chido Santa Engracia Restaurant / MOCA estudio

Chido Santa Engracia Restaurant / MOCA estudio

Chido Santa Engracia Restaurant / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arch, Table, Chair

  Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: MOCA estudio
  Area: 3230 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs :Asier Rua
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers :  Hisbalit, RCR deco
  Lead Architects: Carlos Moles Romero + Adrián Sánchez Castellano
  Program: Restaurante
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

Text description provided by the architects. Chido restaurant is located in Madrid, in Chamberí neighborhood. The project is developed in a 300m2 venue, with 180 m2 on the ground floor of a protected building from 1925. This level is developed on a longitudinal axis that creates a path through the project

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

Concatenation of spaces
The intervention inserts an organizational system based on the concatenation of spaces. The restaurant is segmented into 5 consecutive atmospheres, alternating two types of volumes with distinctive qualities.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

The first type of space are compressed. The maximum impact is achieved by using 10x10 tiling and sets of mirrors that dilute the limits of the rooms.

Plan
Plan
© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

The second type are expanded. These salons are covered with cement resins and cutouts on top to reveal a black technical ceiling that enhances contrast.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

The transitions between them originate passages. These intersections are characterized by their curved lines and rough texture.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

Qualification by contrast
Continuity between the spaces is highlighted by constant +2,50 elevation. Above and below that limit, there is a connection between upper and lower parts by opposition.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

On the longitudinal axis, the sequence and contrast between compressed reflective spaces and larger matte ones also evidences the division of uses.

Chido Santa Engracia Restaurant / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Arch
© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

In the compressed spaces, the choice of vertical elements and mirrored ceilings distort the perception of the real height in the space. Vertical neons, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and gloss-finished tiling also support the z-axis.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

In the larger spaces, cutouts reveal an inherited technical ceiling which is covered with a black-painted vermiculite texture. This ceiling contrasts with the beige-toned cement resin salons. All the installations are collected and suspended under the black technical ceiling. The salons furniture breaks the beige tone with oak wood, marble surfaces and patterned upholstery.

Section
Section

Singular mechanisms
A series of ironworked objects are distributed transversally to the spaces. These mechanisms are recognizable by common characteristics.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

A bar counter and two large tables, one for the private dining room and the other as a link between salons, emphasize the horizontal plane. These surfaces are carved in black marble, while their vertical planes are covered with mirror plates to stay unnoticed. The joints between horizontal and vertical surfaces are filled with a hidden LED that points out its importance on salons.

© Asier Rua
© Asier Rua

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Calle de Sta Engracia, 54, 28010 Madrid, Spain

