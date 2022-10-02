Jardim América House / TODOS Arquitetura

+ 25

Project Team : Fábio Mota, Lais Delbianco, Mauricio Arruda, Rogério Gurgel, Guilherme Fiorotto, Ricardo Britto, Carol Lindenberg, Marcela Silveira, Malu Okasaki

Landscape Design : Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasoni

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a unique identity for two neighboring houses that were different from each other: that is how begins this project located in Jardim América, in the city of São Paulo. The first of them featured a colonial style, with apparent wood under the roof eaves; the second one, smaller, looked like the typical two-story houses of São Paulo, with a concrete slab roof.

Now, a metallic lattice panel fixed on the front facade of the two buildings connects the upper section of the houses. Some of the windows got frame extensions in which there are built-in flower boxes. On the ground floor, the porch roof covered with ceramic tiles extends itself around the house. The same shade of terracotta appears on the metal sheet gate. The passageway that used to separate the two houses got a landscaping project and now is an outdoor living space.

“In the interiors, we made a more assertive intervention to connect the spaces than we had planned. Outside, we used striking elements to create the identity that transformed the two houses into one.”

The gas fireplace is placed in the box made of granite Brasília. Large windows - note that their height guides the entire alignment of the openings and the finishing materials of the social area - take the place of the old windows. The compartmentalized spaces gave way to open rooms with few partitions.

The bookcase from Marcenaria Baraúna accompanies Flávio Cerqueira's sculpture. Between the living room and the kitchen, the curved wall is covered with strips of levigated white granite itaúnas - the gaps between them hide the hanging hardware for the wall artworks, which can be moved around the room.

The natural stone dining table is designed by Todos Arquitetura. Instead of being placed side by side on a flat surface, as usual, the diptych is more attractive hanging on perpendicular walls. The vintage cupboard was found in an antique shop. The resident, a surface designer, established the space for her studio next to the garden. The polished brass door defines the limits between social area and kitchen, a good contrast to the soft palette that colors the meal preparation space. TV sessions and study take place in this room on the second floor, next to the kids’ rooms. The kids’ en suites present the same style, with few elements and a neutral palette. The master bedroom has a neutral decor, with cozy textured materials.