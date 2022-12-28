Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AML Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Ang Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Ji Mu Ran is a little girl. Her parents decided to “tailor-made” a house for her in the countryside so she would have a relaxed and free childhood in a delightful environment with fresh air. Before the renovation, the site has a relatively regular building within. It is a common-looking residential house in Beijing Suburb with two rooms and one living room without any atrium.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu

After communicating with the clients, we decided to leave space for an atrium and further enrich the circulation relationship within the interior space.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Ang Wu

The new layout for the architecture features a circulation style that embeds a ring-shaped corridor encircled by another one, and therefore, this design would maximize the playfulness and functionality of the house.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Image 47 of 49
plan
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Ang Wu

The house has multiple grounds which are on different levels; therefore, the spatiality within the architecture is abundant and Mu Ran can actually “play” in this house for her.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu

The living room is on the north side of the atrium, while on the south side, there is a door that guides people toward the external stair which is suspended on the south facade. People can climb up the stair toward the roof, and sit there to experience the changes of the four seasons.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Ang Wu

The external stair is essential to complete the program layout of the building. And its location on the south facade will allow this stair to interact with the Great Wall on the opposite mountain’s ridge.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu

The east facade of this house is adjacent to the middle part of an uphill road, which is a “must-go” way for their neighbors back home. And this is the reason why both the entrance and a semi-outdoor balcony are located on this side so the house would retain and experience more warmness originating from the village context.

Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu
Ji Muran's House / AML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu

We kept the original configuration of the two bedrooms, but the locations of these two spaces were altered to the south side of the building. Also, we created large windows for these two bedrooms; therefore, residents can see the lush woods and the Great Wall on the ridge in their bedrooms.

AML Design Studio
GlassConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationChina

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ang Wu

姬沐苒的家 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags