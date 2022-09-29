Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One

Save
Taking care of a plant is not always easy. There are species that must be watered daily, while others can go for a longer period without any contact with water. By looking for the latter, it is possible to design landscaping that considerably reduces maintenance - including the amount of pruning and watering, for example - and water consumption, making it easier for greenery to exist without major headaches: a dry garden.

+ 12

A dry garden is one in which plants that rarely need to be watered and that are adapted to drier climates are selected. Examples of possible species include agaves, cactus and succulents, but it is also possible to bring flowers and trees, as long as they have deep roots and can better adapt to this type of landscaping that will receive less water.

What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 4 of 12
Moza’be Restaurant / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image: © Amy Bello
What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 7 of 12
Kaab Residence / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image: © Lorena Darquea

It is worth mentioning that before planning a dry garden, it is important to know the bioclimatic conditions where it will be installed: assess the amount of sunlight and natural light, rainfall and average temperature during the year. With this information, it is possible to talk to an expert to understand which plants will best adapt to the space.

What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 10 of 12
Franklin Mountain House / hazelbaker rush. Image: © Casey Dunn
What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 5 of 12
Centered Home / aanda + HYCArch. Image: © Brandon Shigeta

If you live in an area that goes through long droughts, as in central and northeastern Brazil, it is always worth choosing local plants, which will have a safer environment and will also better serve the local fauna. By doing this, you will be generating a more sustainable way of transforming the landscape, also known as Naturalist Landscaping.

What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 6 of 12
Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 9 of 12
Franklin Mountain House / hazelbaker rush. Image: © Casey Dunn

In addition, it is worth remembering that it is possible to use different natural elements such as sand, stones and rocks, as well as handicrafts such as ceramic vases or natural fibers to combine with the vegetation. Through these components it is possible to create a better spatial arrangement that integrates the garden with the architecture.

What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 12 of 12
Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA. Image: © Maureen Evans
What Is a Dry Garden? Tips for Implementing One - Image 3 of 12
House TEC 205 / Moneo Brock Studio. Image: © Adrián Llaguno – Documentación Arquitectónica

