Bossanova Coffee / oftn studio

City : Samcheok-si

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Bossa Nova Roasters is a brand that holds many branches of large cafes. We were involved in the architectural design of Bossa Nova Samcheok branch as a long-term project. Being able to do interior design at the stage of construction is a huge merit. There’s more to it than just saving the cost.

We expressed the basic structure and form with concrete, and as a contrast to this rawness, we applied colors of white to solid and flat features of the furniture, handrails, partial walls, and ceilings. Materials such as barisol, stainless steel, and wood were used as well, but the portion was kept minimum to set the majority of the mood to concrete and white.

What we believed at the very first stage to be most important was the view given by the characteristics of the site. We thought of how the word chagyeong, which is commonly used in Korean traditional architecture, can be newly reflected in the site and what role it would play here. Our task was to figure out what kind of impression the view of Samcheok would make while drinking coffee and eating desserts, not only for tourists but also for the local residents who have seen the sea view in the same way until now.

Our design was to have the least décor and information, so people can concentrate on the view and moment. Our second thought was to design a place that was simple but the least boring. A place where people first experience and desire to come again, a place of diversity that makes them curious.

All floors from 1F to the rooftop have a similar tone and structure, but each floor’s seats are set in various ways to give a sense of uniqueness to each floor. We wanted to make a place where people can focus on the coffee and dessert, a place to be complete when it’s filled with people.