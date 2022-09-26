Submit a Project Advertise
World
Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCasa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailCasa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeCasa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Eldorado do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Troyano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ACH Móveis, DEM acabamentos, Espaço Jardim, Rebollo Pedras, Styllus Marcenaria, Zardo Esquadrias
Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. A house designed for a young couple and their young daughter, built on ground with a navigable path along the southern boundary, at the back of the lot.

Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Marcelo Donadussi

The social area is on the ground floor, configured in a bi-nuclear form: two volumes separated by an internal courtyard. The first volume contains the access to the residence, the garage, the office and the service area. The second volume contains the social area and the balcony. A corridor, to the west, joins these two programs and contains storage, toilet, pantry and stairs.

Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcelo Donadussi
Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Image 20 of 27
Plan - Ground floor
Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Image 23 of 27
Section - B
Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving, Countertop, Beam
© Marcelo Donadussi

The second floor is positioned just over the front volume and contains the intimate area of the residence: two suites facing north and the master suite facing south. As a bioclimatic strategy, the roof slab gains a shed that guarantees north lighting and cross ventilation to the couple's bedroom.

Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcelo Donadussi

Troyano Arquitetura
