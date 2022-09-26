Casa SZ / Troyano Arquitetura

+ 27

Houses • Eldorado do Sul, Brazil Architects: Troyano Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ACH Móveis , DEM acabamentos , Espaço Jardim , Rebollo Pedras , Styllus Marcenaria , Zardo Esquadrias

Design Team : Rodrigo Troyano e Nicolle Magalhães

Structures, Civil & Services : Jonatas Krug

Construction : Dino Construções

City : Eldorado do Sul

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house designed for a young couple and their young daughter, built on ground with a navigable path along the southern boundary, at the back of the lot.

The social area is on the ground floor, configured in a bi-nuclear form: two volumes separated by an internal courtyard. The first volume contains the access to the residence, the garage, the office and the service area. The second volume contains the social area and the balcony. A corridor, to the west, joins these two programs and contains storage, toilet, pantry and stairs.

The second floor is positioned just over the front volume and contains the intimate area of the residence: two suites facing north and the master suite facing south. As a bioclimatic strategy, the roof slab gains a shed that guarantees north lighting and cross ventilation to the couple's bedroom.