Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Alexandre Benoit, entre escalas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paula Monroy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas, Jotta esquadrias, Rochbeton, SPR Mármores
  • Architecture Project : Marina Panzoldo Canhadas, Alexandre Benoit
  • Collaborators : Joaquin Gak, Clarissa Mohany
  • Work Supervision : Marina Panzoldo Canhadas
  • Main Contractors : Vilibaldo da Paixão Silva
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Paula Monroy

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the apartment located at Alameda Barão de Limeira, in the Campos Elíseos neighborhood, in São Paulo, took place as an almost complete transformation of the original plan of 1955.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Paula Monroy

The condition of the penthouse unit of the staggered building configured an uncovered balcony in all its extension, the accesses to it were, however, small while the internal space was compartmentalized. Rethinking the distribution of the program was fundamental to guide design decisions.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Chair
© Paula Monroy

The proposal for a greater spatial continuity guided the demolition of the walls and the increase of the openings, giving amplitude and views to the totality of the apartment. Pantry and laundry room were eliminated, integrating kitchen, living room, dining room, and balcony, a party reinforced by the use of a single floor, the hydraulic tile.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Paula Monroy
Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Image 20 of 21
Axonométrica
Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Paula Monroy

In this sense, as a design strategy, there was an experimentation in the chromatic field. The volumes of furniture in zarcon (guava formica) and wood gain presence in dialogue with the blue floor, punctuating the whole intervention.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Image 15 of 21
Plan - Layout
Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Image 18 of 21
Section C

Some architectural elements deserve to be highlighted: the niche next to the entrance, which supports the "pocket objects" when entering and exiting the house; the concrete bench molded in situ in the outdoor area that receives the grill; and the linear pendant lamp, designed in natural brushed aluminum, which reflects the tones of the twilight.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography
© Paula Monroy

The eastern orientation of the apartment receives the sun generously in the morning through the window of the old kitchen, and, in the afternoon, through the large glass panel of the balcony, from where it is possible to contemplate the sunset.

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Paula Monroy

From the back you can see the train line and, in the background, the Cantareira Mountains. 

Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Paula Monroy

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

entre escalas
Alexandre Benoit
Cite: "Under the Barão's Sky Apartment Refurbishment / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit" [Reforma de Apartamento Sob o Céu da Barão / entre escalas + Alexandre Benoit] 24 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989423/under-the-baraos-sky-apartment-refurbishment-entre-escalas-plus-alexandre-benoit> ISSN 0719-8884

