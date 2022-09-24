Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW

M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW

Save
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW

M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeM Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairM Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, SinkM Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair+ 20

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Atelier RAW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mingyi Chu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  光合共筑（深圳）照明设计顾问有限公司, 西格玛家居, 诺瓦艺术漆
  • Lead Architect : Peiying Ren
  • Construction : Shanghai Xuanke Construction Company
  • Client : M Stand
  • City : Shanghai
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Mingyi Chu

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located on a corner of the internal road of Baoshan Touch Mall, is on the path of the busy passenger flow out of the metro station. Each of the two entrances far apart faces a different road, which makes them lack relevance.

Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Mingyi Chu
Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Mingyi Chu

The problem with indoor space lies in the column at the main entrance, which narrows the space. Therefore, we shifted the figure axis and introduced a diagonal into the plan. It can avoid obstacles effectively and simplify circulation. By shortening the distance between the two entrances, customers can finish the process from order to leave on a shorter path. In terms of the plan, the shift is functionally a shortcut.

Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Mingyi Chu
Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Table
© Mingyi Chu

The road outside the project is not wide, and the people usually hurry by. Hence, an edge-on façade is easier to capture the attention of customers. These two staggering axes surprisingly create gray spaces and bright corners that serve as the most distant visual focus. Meanwhile, the column and the facilities of rear services and fire protection are properly concealed in that interspace.

Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mingyi Chu
Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography
© Mingyi Chu

Weathering steel is widely used in the façade and interior materials, sharply contrasting the disorganized use of stone materials. And the light-color painting on the top slope creates a light sense of order by light. 

Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Mingyi Chu
Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Mingyi Chu

By solving the problems of Touch Mall M Stand, R A W architecture goes back to the essence of space itself and dedicates to creating spaces with real meanings by accurate modeling conceiving instead of simply embellishment onto the surface.

Save this picture!
M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW - Facade, Windows
© Mingyi Chu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Luxiang Rd, Baoshan District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier RAW
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW" 24 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989406/m-stand-coffee-in-baoshan-atelier-raw> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mingyi Chu

M Stand宝山正大乐城店 / RAW

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream