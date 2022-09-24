M Stand coffee in Baoshan / Atelier RAW

+ 20

Client : M Stand

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located on a corner of the internal road of Baoshan Touch Mall, is on the path of the busy passenger flow out of the metro station. Each of the two entrances far apart faces a different road, which makes them lack relevance.

The problem with indoor space lies in the column at the main entrance, which narrows the space. Therefore, we shifted the figure axis and introduced a diagonal into the plan. It can avoid obstacles effectively and simplify circulation. By shortening the distance between the two entrances, customers can finish the process from order to leave on a shorter path. In terms of the plan, the shift is functionally a shortcut.

The road outside the project is not wide, and the people usually hurry by. Hence, an edge-on façade is easier to capture the attention of customers. These two staggering axes surprisingly create gray spaces and bright corners that serve as the most distant visual focus. Meanwhile, the column and the facilities of rear services and fire protection are properly concealed in that interspace.

Weathering steel is widely used in the façade and interior materials, sharply contrasting the disorganized use of stone materials. And the light-color painting on the top slope creates a light sense of order by light.

By solving the problems of Touch Mall M Stand, R A W architecture goes back to the essence of space itself and dedicates to creating spaces with real meanings by accurate modeling conceiving instead of simply embellishment onto the surface.