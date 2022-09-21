Submit a Project Advertise
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Residential
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: SJB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  15900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tom Roe, Rory Gardiner
  • Client : AMP Capital
  • Collaborating Architects : ASPECT Studios (Urban Design), Silvester Fuller ( 8 Loftus Street), Studio Bright (18 Loftus Street), Carter Williamson (Hinchcliff House), Lippmann Partnership (Gallipoli Memorial Club)
  • City : Sydney
  • Country : Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Roe

Text description provided by the architects. 9-15 Young Street is a mixed-use retail, commercial and residential apartment building; it is nuanced, unique and of its place.

The project is one of three new residences and two heritage conversions set within the new Quay Quarter Lanes precinct enriched by the design collaboration of multiple practices including Studio Bright, Silvester Fuller, Carter Williamson, Lippmann Partnerhsip and public domain by ASPECT Studios. The buildings are connected via activated laneways, fine grain arcades and public art by Jonathan Jones to establish a new urban village at the base of Circular Quay.

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tom Roe
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Tom Roe

Featuring rich, velvety materials, 9-15 Young Street is made of luxurious brick, with deep reflective window reveals sitting above the glazed commercial office façade below. This richness and contrast respond to the historic masonry of nearby Bridge Street. Steel awnings with polished brass soffits are draped from the facade – creating an active pedestrian-scaled yet intimate street experience.

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Tom Roe

The base of the building incorporates a public arcade creating a connection through the site with boutique retail, cafes and dining tenancies, topped with three levels of light-filled boutique commercial office spaces overlooking the revitalised laneways.

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Tom Roe
9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Tom Roe

Eight levels of apartments are perched high in the city skyline with landscaped rooftops and private views of Sydney Harbour. Dwellings enjoy a thick perimeter wall, accommodating window seats and orchestrated framed views of Sydney landmarks. Double-storey voids give selected living rooms a sense of luxury, rare in inner-city multi-residential developments.

9-15 Young Street Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tom Roe

Project location

Address:9 Young St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

SJB
StoneConcreteBrick

