World
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardPergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Miranda do Corvo, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier in.vitro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Campos
  • Architects In Charge : Joana Leandro Vasconcelos. Colaboração: Mafalda Cabeleira e Alba Gil Taboada
  • Engineering : NCREP - Consultoria em Reabilitação do Edificado e Património, Lda e ASL & Associados
  • 3 D Images : Atelier in.vitro
  • Construction : Cobelba, Sociedade de Construção Civil S.A.
  • City : Miranda do Corvo
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Pergola House’s project involves the expansion of an existing building, creating two new volumes on top of the existing garage and storage room, located at two different levels facing West and North, respectively. The purpose was to assume the expansion works as new, but, at the same time, merge it with the house and surrounding areas. The difference between the existing and the proposed was achieved mainly through the use of different materials, scale of doors, windows and different styled roof.

Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Facade
© José Campos

Contrary to what happens in the existing building, which is plastered and painted on the exterior with a light colour, features a sloped roof with ceramic tiles and has traditional window’s proportions with exterior venetian shutters, the proposed volumes are lined with dark coloured panels, have flat roofs covered with zinc plate and wider windows with interior blinds. The volume’s new location was strategic, since both were accessible terrace areas with little use, whose relationship with the house was ideal for the requested spaces.

Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© José Campos
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© José Campos
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Image 18 of 22
Plans
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Image 20 of 22
Sections
Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

The intension was to enlarge the house, giving it another bedroom and kitchen, with dimensions matching the scale of the house. In this sense, the bedroom was installed on top of the garage, on the first floor, with privileged views over Santa Maria de Semide’s Convent, and the kitchen was incorporated on top of the storage room, at the entrance level, hand to hand with the former kitchen area, facing the garden. Both spaces are closely related to the interior organization and came in response to the owner’s specific needs.

Pergola House / Atelier in.vitro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© José Campos

