Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamCasa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamCasa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamCasa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Deck+ 34

Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: JR Andrade Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  419
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oka fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas Concorde, Brastemp, Cascatel, Celite, Deca, Elgin, Eliane, Lorenzetti, Newline, Panasonic, Quartzolit, Stella, Suvinil, Tramontina, Trevisan
  • Lead Architect : Junior Andrade
  • Construção : TP Construções
  • Country : Brazil
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oka fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The Amaña Residence designed by the architect Junior Andrade is located in Taipus de Fora, inside the Maraú Peninsula (BA). The property is situated in a 5 thousand square meter plot, with a total built-up area of 550 square meters.

Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Oka fotografia
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Image 27 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Oka fotografia
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Oka fotografia

The project was designed in two modules, which the first, where the main house is located, contains three suites, a living room, a built-in kitchen and a view of the infinity-edge pool, a deck, and a gourmet area. In the second module, in the back, two exclusive bungalows with a private SPA were built, and a spectacular 360° view of pure nature. Another differential is the private lake, which is part of the property, where the house connects visually with the surrounding nature. The project was completed last year, and its concept came from the use of local materials with Cumaru and Angelim woods, in harmony with the exuberant nature of the region.

Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Fence, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Oka fotografia
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia
Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia

“The main concept of the project was to adapt and integrate the house with nature. We can sense that clearly in the way that the surroundings are included and harmonized with the house. We see that through the openings of the windows and miters, which create a connection with nature at all times. The infinity-edge pool was placed strategically, thinking again about the connection with the surroundings, which, in this case, was the house’s lake. Therefore, those who are inside the pool have the sensation of being inside the lake. The local labor was another decisive element in our proposition, and the wood was used precisely to bring regionalism to the project”, explains the architect Junior Andrade.

Casa Amaña / JR Andrade Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Deck
© Oka fotografia

