Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Nepal
  5. Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG

Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG

Save
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG

Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior PhotographyNepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows, ArchNepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickNepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools, Classrooms
Shankharapur, Nepal
  • Collaborators : Patrizia Children Foundation
  • City : Shankharapur
  • Country : Nepal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

Text description provided by the architects. After Nepal‘s century quake in 2015 we have been invited to come up with a design for the school extension in the Himalaya mountain village „Dhoksan“. The school was in need of four additional rooms: three classrooms and a multifunctional library.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

In order to display some of Nepal‘s unlimited possibilities for reused, recycled, regenerative and circular construction technologies we decided to build every room as an individual house - every „classhouse“ from different innovative and underestimated materials: free donated „earthquake“ bricks, earth+bamboo+straw, "earthquake“-rocks + rocky slades , 700 old „earthquake“windows.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of supertecture gUG
Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

In Nepal‘s first brick-crowdfunding we convinced hundreds of households to donate some of the bricks from their earthquake-ruins. Finally we collected more than 14.000 bricks of 50 different types. For every individual type of brick we have designed a unique bonding. Even the roof consists of two different tiled pitches.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
Courtesy of supertecture gUG
Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

The second classroom is made of rammed local earth. Since the people of Dhoksan have not been very confident of using this free material we decided to build our house from five different layers with mixtures ranging from very simple to rather sophisticated earth aggregates: First we mixed earth with a little bit of cement, later with straw, needles and even cow shit. The building‘s roof is made of locally treated bamboo and it is covered with straw. Both: treatment of bamboo and straw had to be reinvented in „our“ village.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Image 21 of 22
View
Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Image 20 of 22
Site Plan

Some years ago almost every traditional building in our village's neighborhood was built from rocks covered with rocky slades. After many houses collapsed during the latest earthquake no one is rebuilding these traditional houses anymore. Reinforced concrete skeleton structures are replacing traditional architecture and former grace of cities and landscapes. By using all those collapsed rocks again and by inventing round rock windows we tried to make rockhouses "en vogue" again. All rocky materials in our classroom have their origin in former local rock buildings.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

Nepal's latest earthquake destroyed more than 800.000 buildings. Many of the incorporated windows have later been dumped in stocks for old windows and wood. We managed to collect around 700 old windows and to refurbish them. They became both: facades and roof of our multifunctional window house. It features a library, a multipurpose room in the upper floor and a convenient students slide towards their homes.

Save this picture!
Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of supertecture gUG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kattike Dandagon Marg, Shankharapur 44812, Nepal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
supertecture gUG
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsOther facilitiesClassroomsNepal
Cite: "Nepal School Extension, Shiladevi Primary School Dhoksan / supertecture gUG" 21 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989311/nepal-school-extension-shiladevi-primary-school-dhoksan-supertecture-gug> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream