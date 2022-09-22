Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. France
  5. Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture

Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture

Save
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture

Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeMontpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMontpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, StairsMontpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Cemetery
Montpellier, France
  • Landscape Architects And Engineering : Agence TRAVERSES
  • City : Montpellier
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Text description provided by the architects. The particularity of our project lies in the versatility of its responses to the program and its adaptation to the site. We treated the cemetery like a public landscaped park, we have developed a symbolic work on the relationship between death and the cosmos, nature, earth, sky, and light.

Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Image 37 of 45
Isometry
Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Thus, the sky and the earth speak to each other through devices of paths, framings and openings materialized by a communion between the landscape and the architecture by installing the infrastructures, the places of burials, and meditation in a large park. The strong local hydraulic constraints have been treated in a gentle way, by the landscape. The declination of the hydraulic structures participates in the creation of the atmospheres and the sequences of wandering.

Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Image 31 of 45
Views
Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

The cemetery is embedded in the topography of the site and organized around the natural path of the flow of water, this interlocking of the different scales makes it possible to gradually move from the scale of the large landscape to that of a tomb.

Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

This composition makes it possible to offer a variety of paths in a new fabricated landscape and a variety of near or distant points of view, towards the already constituted landscapes. Apart from the fabricated landscape, the main material of the project is raw concrete, which expresses the relationship to the earth.

Save this picture!
Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Montpellier, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureReligious ArchitectureBurialcemeteryFrance
Cite: "Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture" 22 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989310/montpellier-metropolitan-cemetery-agence-traverses-paysage-urbanisme-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream