Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

Save
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, ShelvingHousing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior PhotographyHousing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior PhotographyHousing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  74
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Judith Casas Sayós
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Baxi, Marset, FLIPNCLACK, PINAR MIRO, Roca, WISAPLYWOOD
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Judith Casas Sayós

Text description provided by the architects. This typical dwelling in the Ensanche Cerdà district of Barcelona had already been renovated, eliminating all the original woodwork, and the floor was covered with a glued cork carpet.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Judith Casas Sayós

Despite the possible risk of finding damaged pieces, it was decided to recover the pre-existing hydraulic mosaic floor and a much more open plan layout was chosen, with a kitchen-dining room flooded with light from the block patio and looking for diagonal views that would make it possible to visually enlarge the space.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Judith Casas Sayós
Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Judith Casas Sayós

Since the hydraulic pavement is very varied and with intense colors, it was decided to give it maximum prominence. Therefore, the walls and ceilings are completely white, and the light birch wood provides warmth and texture.

No new partitions were built, only a container piece of furniture that brings together wardrobes, general storage, and the kitchen, made entirely of birch plywood. This material is also used in all custom-made furniture, such as the study table (integrated in the corridor), the bed's headboard, the bathroom cabinets... All of them are simple furniture, but custom-made for each space. The material repetition manages to unify and give a sense of order to the whole.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Judith Casas Sayós
Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Image 13 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Image 14 of 16
Floorplan
Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Judith Casas Sayós

During the construction process, a satirical mural against Francoism was discovered on one of the walls, which had been hidden behind a wooden board. It was decided to keep it and now it can be seen at the end of the corridor.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Judith Casas Sayós

Due to budget limitations, it was not possible to change the exterior carpentry of the gallery, so traditional Alicante-type exterior roller blinds were installed in light wood instead, which allows sun protection in summer without sacrificing light.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Judith Casas Sayós

The materials are natural and sustainable (marble, mosaic, wood). Thermal comfort is achieved at any time of the year with different strategies: heating with water radiators in winter, artificial air conditioning, and cross ventilation in summer.

Save this picture!
Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Judith Casas Sayós

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Housing renovation in Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes" [Reforma de vivienda en Sant Antoni / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes] 20 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989294/housing-renovation-in-sant-antoni-parramon-plus-tahull-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream