Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Casa de arce / A.LUGAR

Casa de arce / A.LUGAR

Save
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR

Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenCasa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, StairsCasa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, BeamCasa de arce / A.LUGAR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arcade+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Subachoque, Colombia
  • Architects: A.LUGAR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architect : Julián Otálora
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Simón Bosch

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of the house was to find a balance between nature and architecture through durable materials that would allow this constant connection. The main task of the couple that was going to inhabit the house was to find a refuge from the dynamics to which they are accustomed in a city. They searched for peace, nature, silence and freedom.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simón Bosch

This is how Casa de Arce came about, architecturally it develops through two main volumes, the private and the social, which are initially hidden from the main entrance of the lot. At the access, a timid jewel is revealed, sculpted in concrete and brick punctured by large windows, an unimaginable shape in the middle of a maple forest.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Simón Bosch
Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Image 16 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Image 14 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simón Bosch

Access to the house is through a hall volume, which fulfills the function of a distributing hall, leading to the different spaces. Depending on the needs of the inhabitants, they can find all the spaces completely open or controlled by means of doors to direct the route to the social volume.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simón Bosch

On the western side is the private volume, which contains two guest rooms, each with a bathroom its own. At the end of the volume we find the main room, a large and warm resting space that includes complementary spaces such as the walking closet and the main bathroom. It is important to mention that no space in the house lacks natural lighting, either through floor-to-ceiling windows or through gaps in the roof that allow the entry of overhead light.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Simón Bosch

The staircase is long and serene, which allows it to not only be the connection between two levels, but also a route to enjoy the materials and the great view offered through a round window that functions as a direct link with nature.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arcade
© Simón Bosch

At the end of the stairs we find the study, a tranquil space that in turn communicates with the main garden of the house and invites to disconnect from the dynamics of everyday life. Finally, crossing a small corridor that becomes gigantic due to the landscape it offers with its large window, we find the social area, a space of just over 80m² which contains all the activities that bring the family together; the kitchen as the central axis of activities and meetings, modern, but that at the same time in line with the style of the house, a warm, simple and modern dining room and living room, and above all, all these spaces arranged towards the landscape, all always connected with nature.

Save this picture!
Casa de arce / A.LUGAR - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Bathtub, Windows
© Simón Bosch

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A.LUGAR
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Casa de arce / A.LUGAR" [Casa de arce / A.LUGAR] 23 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989271/casa-de-arce-alugar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream