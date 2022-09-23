Casa de arce / A.LUGAR

+ 21

Houses • Subachoque, Colombia Architects: A.LUGAR

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Lead Architect : Julián Otálora

City : Subachoque

Country : Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of the house was to find a balance between nature and architecture through durable materials that would allow this constant connection. The main task of the couple that was going to inhabit the house was to find a refuge from the dynamics to which they are accustomed in a city. They searched for peace, nature, silence and freedom.

This is how Casa de Arce came about, architecturally it develops through two main volumes, the private and the social, which are initially hidden from the main entrance of the lot. At the access, a timid jewel is revealed, sculpted in concrete and brick punctured by large windows, an unimaginable shape in the middle of a maple forest.

Access to the house is through a hall volume, which fulfills the function of a distributing hall, leading to the different spaces. Depending on the needs of the inhabitants, they can find all the spaces completely open or controlled by means of doors to direct the route to the social volume.

On the western side is the private volume, which contains two guest rooms, each with a bathroom its own. At the end of the volume we find the main room, a large and warm resting space that includes complementary spaces such as the walking closet and the main bathroom. It is important to mention that no space in the house lacks natural lighting, either through floor-to-ceiling windows or through gaps in the roof that allow the entry of overhead light.

The staircase is long and serene, which allows it to not only be the connection between two levels, but also a route to enjoy the materials and the great view offered through a round window that functions as a direct link with nature.

At the end of the stairs we find the study, a tranquil space that in turn communicates with the main garden of the house and invites to disconnect from the dynamics of everyday life. Finally, crossing a small corridor that becomes gigantic due to the landscape it offers with its large window, we find the social area, a space of just over 80m² which contains all the activities that bring the family together; the kitchen as the central axis of activities and meetings, modern, but that at the same time in line with the style of the house, a warm, simple and modern dining room and living room, and above all, all these spaces arranged towards the landscape, all always connected with nature.