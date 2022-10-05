Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, GlassCasa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows+ 31

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Litago, Spain
  • Architects: Sebastián Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, ROCKWOOL, Gres Aragon, ITESAL, Muebles fabregas, Roca, Vital Piscina
  • Lead Architects : Sergio Sebastián Franco
  • Technical Architect : Pablo Sebastián Franco
  • Collaborators : Alejandro Alda, Antonio Sánchez, Matute Manrique Estructuras, Rafael Alaiz
  • Constructor : José Luis Lahuerta
  • Program : Vivienda
  • City : Litago
  • Country : Spain
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Iñaki Bergera

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of the town, the house extends on a longitudinal plot between terraces, watching over the views of the old Cayo to the west, the impressive mountain that defines the personality of the beautiful landscape of this area and its natural park.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastián Arquitectos

This visual relationship between the mountain and the town establishes a dialogue that materializes in constructing a very particular perimeter. This outline is made up of an internal façade with open patios that fold back on themselves. A series of openings in the external perimeter function like photographic objectives, looking for particular views. Thanks to their dimensions, these openings acquire the conditions of rooms, taking advantage of the visual relationship with the landscape to the extreme.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Glass
© Iñaki Bergera

The particularity of the program, which had to bring together three different family situations, shaped the house as the collection and articulation of different pieces depending on the frequency of use. These are unitary elements that share common spaces within the house, which are enabled according to the need and prevailing demand.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Image 23 of 31
Scale Model
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Image 25 of 31
Scale Model

Thus, the first set comprises two bedrooms for continuous use, 365 days a year, facing the town and the rising sun. This set also involves the kitchen space used as a living room in the winter, avoiding the need to heat the rest of the house.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Iñaki Bergera

On weekends, a new complex is set up next to the first one, which expands the house to the living room and adjoining patios.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete, Courtyard
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Image 27 of 31
Floor Plan
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Image 29 of 31
Croquis 01
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iñaki Bergera
Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Iñaki Bergera

In certain seasons and during vacations, the program of the house is completed with two children's bedrooms and a bedroom for the parents, using the complete program of the house in all its fullness and extension.

Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastián Arquitectos

Sebastian Arquitectos
Cite: "Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos" [Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos] 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989269/casa-ea-sebastian-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

