Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas

Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas

Save
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas

Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, WindowsBona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsBona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, WindowsBona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sydney, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Chris Warnes

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Sydney’s quiet inner-west, Bona Vista by Studio Prineas reinterprets the characterful features of its Federation frontage, forging a warm domestic setting for family life. Applying a holistic gaze, Studio Prineas developed a considered vision for all aspects of the project; architecture, planning, custom joinery, furniture, and styling.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Chris Warnes

In line with heritage guidelines, the council was highly prescriptive of the building envelope, forms, and materials of the new addition. The architecture embraces the hip roof profile while introducing an unconventional internal ceiling line; a surprising and memorable volume articulated by partially obscured skylights filtering natural light.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Chris Warnes

Internally, the original rooms are left intact, while circulation paths are reconfigured to increase connectivity and accessibility. Studio Prineas has drawn a level of change that once separated house and garden into the interior, forging a distinction between the old and new architecture, and connecting the new addition to the landscape.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Windows
© Chris Warnes

The design team was inspired by the home’s existing terrazzo thresholds and vitrified tiles to the fireplace, driving a tactile and layered material sensibility. Red stack bond brick forms a robust datum that grounds the open living spaces, complemented by the considered pairing of warm natural stone with Tasmanian oak and rattan joinery.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Chris Warnes

Thoughtful details pay homage to the identity and grain of the original house. Subtle transitions in flooring combine brick, terrazzo, parquetry, and traditional timber boards, giving depth to the articulation of space. Custom joinery, including a sunken banquette lounge in the living area, creates purpose and composure. Dual-toned curtains playfully align with the ornate sills of the original windows, while lighting gives scale and focus.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Chris Warnes

Studio Prineas’ belief in place-making and wellbeing is materialized in Bona Vista, where the delight of open space, natural light, and connection to the landscape is celebrated. Truly a ‘forever home’ for its young family, the design creates comfort and familiarity, nurturing the lives and pursuits of its occupants.

Save this picture!
Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Chris Warnes

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architect Prineas
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bona Vista House / Architect Prineas" 20 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989188/bona-vista-house-architect-prineas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream