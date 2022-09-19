Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Periscope House / Architecture Architecture

Periscope House / Architecture Architecture

Save
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture

Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior PhotographyPeriscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior PhotographyPeriscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsPeriscope House / Architecture Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Richmond, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. A periscope, washed-up on the beach. The oceans must be full of them and yet this is quite unexpected: half buried with its ends poking out like a happy seaworm, chatting to its tail. The tides have washed it crystalline; mirrors bend the light to fill its buried chambers. A single sunlit passage, coursing through the sand.

Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Bathroom, Handrail
© Tom Ross

There’s a particular joy derived from designing a small house well. In a dense urban pocket of Richmond, on a site of just 84m2, this one’s particularly small. The key challenges here were space, natural light, and vertical circulation. Rather neatly, all three have been addressed with a single solution: the periscope.

Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Shelving, Handrail
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Image 23 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tom Ross

A double-height void in the center of the house defies constraint, lending a little luxury to the spaces that spill from it. Being on a narrow site, this ought to be the darkest part of the house and yet, a sky window, the full width of the property, inundates light like a sudden sun shower. It is into this firmament that the staircase rises. Space, light, and movement in a single gesture; a mirrored screen amplifies these effects, drawing views through the house, from both the courtyard and the sky.  

Save this picture!
Periscope House / Architecture Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Periscope House / Architecture Architecture" 19 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989180/periscope-house-architecture-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream