Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture

Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture

Save
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture

Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior PhotographyCafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Lat Phrao, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Supee Juntranggur

Text description provided by the architects. The cafe is located in 'Soi Wang Hin' which means the 'Stone palace'. The concept of the place's name is used to expand with architecture through stone materials significance that is used to represent the story of the site landmark.

Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Supee Juntranggur
Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Supee Juntranggur

Chasing from outside the cafe with concrete panel fins creates an introductory configuration of unfinished at first sight. In the form of unequal building fins, it looks incomplete, as if not yet completed. In addition to reflecting on the concept, These fins also add dimension to the building when incident light then gently scales the imperfections into the interior spaces where the structure remains visible.

Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Supee Juntranggur
Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Supee Juntranggur

The interior space is divided into 2 zones, with a bar counter 8 meters long, acting as both a cash register. The beverage section, snack cabinet, and bar table welcome the client after entering the space. The solitary tree stands in the middle of the cafe and embraces the light through the ceiling skylight representing the interpretation of an unfinished growth. surrounded by a piece of stone placed randomly on the wall to preserve the sense of a stone palace.

Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Supee Juntranggur

As for the furniture design approach, the emphasis is on showing the surface of the material by using natural colored teak plywood. The part of the ceiling is covered with a gypsum board showing the knots. painted wall with concrete texture. The furniture has been completely designed in 40 patterns of 40 chairs, in which four pieces of wood are interspersed to form a puzzle, creating a unique design experiment reflecting on the imperfections that are not the only choice, each person undergoes the same experimentation process. "Make coffee that is not done in one go. to research Keep experimenting with imperfection." endlessly.

Save this picture!
Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Supee Juntranggur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AA+A Architect
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture" 17 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989115/cafe-unfinished-anatomy-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream