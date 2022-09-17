Cafe Unfinished / Anatomy Architecture

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The cafe is located in 'Soi Wang Hin' which means the 'Stone palace'. The concept of the place's name is used to expand with architecture through stone materials significance that is used to represent the story of the site landmark.

Chasing from outside the cafe with concrete panel fins creates an introductory configuration of unfinished at first sight. In the form of unequal building fins, it looks incomplete, as if not yet completed. In addition to reflecting on the concept, These fins also add dimension to the building when incident light then gently scales the imperfections into the interior spaces where the structure remains visible.

The interior space is divided into 2 zones, with a bar counter 8 meters long, acting as both a cash register. The beverage section, snack cabinet, and bar table welcome the client after entering the space. The solitary tree stands in the middle of the cafe and embraces the light through the ceiling skylight representing the interpretation of an unfinished growth. surrounded by a piece of stone placed randomly on the wall to preserve the sense of a stone palace.

As for the furniture design approach, the emphasis is on showing the surface of the material by using natural colored teak plywood. The part of the ceiling is covered with a gypsum board showing the knots. painted wall with concrete texture. The furniture has been completely designed in 40 patterns of 40 chairs, in which four pieces of wood are interspersed to form a puzzle, creating a unique design experiment reflecting on the imperfections that are not the only choice, each person undergoes the same experimentation process. "Make coffee that is not done in one go. to research Keep experimenting with imperfection." endlessly.