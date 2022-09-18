Submit a Project Advertise
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, WindowsBus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column, ArcadeBus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center
Wieleń, Poland
  • Architects: Neostudio Architekci
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  123
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paweł Świerkowski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluprof, Blachy Proszynski, Cembrit, OWA
  • Architecture & Interiors : Bartosz Jarosz, Pawel Swierkowski
  • Collaborating Architects : Tomasz Sołtysiak
  • Client : City and Commune od Wieleń
  • Total Usable Area : 100 m2
  • Total Volume : 510 m3
  • City : Wieleń
  • Country : Poland
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paweł Świerkowski

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept was to create a space of a new quality in the urban layout of the city. The area is enlisted in the register of monuments as the surroundings of the Old and New Town. The plot is situated in the city center between Kościuszki, Sienkiewicza, and Wybickiego Streets. Originally, the hotel 'Du Nord' was located on this plot, later replaced with a bus station degraded after it had been decommissioned.

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paweł Świerkowski
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Image 26 of 32
Site Plan
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Paweł Świerkowski

As a part of revitalization the quarter was included in the investment program and was named Skwer Usług Kultury „Przystanek Edukacja” (Bus Stop Education). The investment consists of a cafe, a square with a courtyard, a terrace, and a multifunctional space. The new space for social and cultural initiatives will contribute to activating and integrating inhabitants and bring back gastronomic and service functions in this part of the town. In addition, the cafe serves as City Information Centre.

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Paweł Świerkowski
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Image 27 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Paweł Świerkowski

The project took into account technical infrastructure and small architecture. Architects designed the urban partition in the form of reinforced concrete arcades referring to the composition of the neighboring building. The surrounding contains the wall – a projection screen for outdoor events and a board to present advertisements and historical information about Wieleń city and its surroundings. One of the main design assumptions was to reduce concrete and impervious areas by designing permeable terraces and gravel areas. In the middle part of the square was planned a solitary planting of Plane Tree and a green roof which eliminates the urban heat island effect. The investment is also equipped with low consumption, solar-powered outdoor lighting system.

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paweł Świerkowski
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Image 31 of 32
Section A
Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paweł Świerkowski

Designed single-story building in the shape of a flat cuboid has got walls divided into two different surfaces: 75% glazed and 25% of full structure in fiber cement cladding. The pavilion is separated from the partition wall. The designed form is the urban fulfillment of the square.

Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Paweł Świerkowski

Project location

Address:Wieleń, Poland

Neostudio Architekci
Cite: "Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci" 18 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989113/bus-stop-education-community-center-neostudio-architekci> ISSN 0719-8884

