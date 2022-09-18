Bus Stop Education Community Center / Neostudio Architekci

+ 32

Architecture & Interiors : Bartosz Jarosz, Pawel Swierkowski

Collaborating Architects : Tomasz Sołtysiak

Client : City and Commune od Wieleń

Total Usable Area : 100 m2

Total Volume : 510 m3

City : Wieleń

Country : Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept was to create a space of a new quality in the urban layout of the city. The area is enlisted in the register of monuments as the surroundings of the Old and New Town. The plot is situated in the city center between Kościuszki, Sienkiewicza, and Wybickiego Streets. Originally, the hotel 'Du Nord' was located on this plot, later replaced with a bus station degraded after it had been decommissioned.

As a part of revitalization the quarter was included in the investment program and was named Skwer Usług Kultury „Przystanek Edukacja” (Bus Stop Education). The investment consists of a cafe, a square with a courtyard, a terrace, and a multifunctional space. The new space for social and cultural initiatives will contribute to activating and integrating inhabitants and bring back gastronomic and service functions in this part of the town. In addition, the cafe serves as City Information Centre.

The project took into account technical infrastructure and small architecture. Architects designed the urban partition in the form of reinforced concrete arcades referring to the composition of the neighboring building. The surrounding contains the wall – a projection screen for outdoor events and a board to present advertisements and historical information about Wieleń city and its surroundings. One of the main design assumptions was to reduce concrete and impervious areas by designing permeable terraces and gravel areas. In the middle part of the square was planned a solitary planting of Plane Tree and a green roof which eliminates the urban heat island effect. The investment is also equipped with low consumption, solar-powered outdoor lighting system.

Designed single-story building in the shape of a flat cuboid has got walls divided into two different surfaces: 75% glazed and 25% of full structure in fiber cement cladding. The pavilion is separated from the partition wall. The designed form is the urban fulfillment of the square.