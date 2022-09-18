Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The Gapont apartment house that the architects built in 2015. The new building fits into a gap left by a fire, sharing walls with structures on its north and south sides.

In order to form a new ensemble with the adjacent buildings, themes that were already implemented in the Gapont apartment house were taken up again here: adaptation to the terrain, with the internal spatial structure following the external topography; timber construction over a solid base of insulating concrete; a minimally refined shell. Working with the existing topography, a spatial continuum was developed that connects the staggered split levels.

Atop a base of monolithic insulating concrete that accommodates the basement, studio and kitchen stand a prefabricated timber building consisting of a load-bearing factory-painted shelf structure. The house is equipped with wood fiber insulation and clad with larch boards.