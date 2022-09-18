Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Liechtenstein
  5. Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

Save
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardGapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamGapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior PhotographyGapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Triesen, Liechtenstein
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Future Documentation / EO

Text description provided by the architects. The Gapont apartment house that the architects built in 2015. The new building fits into a gap left by a fire, sharing walls with structures on its north and south sides.

Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Future Documentation / EO
Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography
© Future Documentation / EO

In order to form a new ensemble with the adjacent buildings, themes that were already implemented in the Gapont apartment house were taken up again here: adaptation to the terrain, with the internal spatial structure following the external topography; timber construction over a solid base of insulating concrete; a minimally refined shell. Working with the existing topography, a spatial continuum was developed that connects the staggered split levels.

Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Future Documentation / EO
Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Image 22 of 31
Floor plan level 1
Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Future Documentation / EO
Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Future Documentation / EO

Atop a base of monolithic insulating concrete that accommodates the basement, studio and kitchen stand a prefabricated timber building consisting of a load-bearing factory-painted shelf structure. The house is equipped with wood fiber insulation and clad with larch boards. 

Save this picture!
Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Future Documentation / EO

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
uli mayer urs hüssy architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein
Cite: "Gapont House / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten" 18 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989112/gapont-house-uli-mayer-urs-hussy-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream