Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. A new owner-built farmhouse in Bellawongarah, on the tablelands above Kangaroo Valley, takes cues from traditional rural building materials and forms. The splayed plan opens to the landscape and generates a serene central courtyard around which circulation paths are placed.

Built from dry pressed bricks, grey Ironbark, stone, concrete, steel, and glass, the dwelling is built to endure and weather beautifully over time. With high levels of thermal mass and a solar passive sectional diagram, the building is highly insulated against seasonal extremes.

The farmhouse is designed as a place for family and friends to gather. A sumptuous garden by Trish Dobson Landscape Architect perfectly complements the dwelling. It is meticulously crafted, a testament to the vision and determination of the owner and the team he brought together for construction.