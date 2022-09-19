Submit a Project Advertise
Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Wood

Text description provided by the architects. A new owner-built farmhouse in Bellawongarah, on the tablelands above Kangaroo Valley, takes cues from traditional rural building materials and forms. The splayed plan opens to the landscape and generates a serene central courtyard around which circulation paths are placed.

Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wood
Plan
Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Wood

Built from dry pressed bricks, grey Ironbark, stone, concrete, steel, and glass, the dwelling is built to endure and weather beautifully over time. With high levels of thermal mass and a solar passive sectional diagram, the building is highly insulated against seasonal extremes.

Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Simon Wood
Section
Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Simon Wood

The farmhouse is designed as a place for family and friends to gather. A sumptuous garden by Trish Dobson Landscape Architect perfectly complements the dwelling. It is meticulously crafted, a testament to the vision and determination of the owner and the team he brought together for construction.

Merindah Park House / Richard Cole Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wood

