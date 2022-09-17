Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects

+ 26

Bulk Earthworks Contractor : Amadla Construction

Project Managers : Water & Wastewater Engineering

Civil Engineers : Water & Wastewater Engineering

Mechanical & Electrical Engineers : JGP Group

Structural Engineering : WA Structural Design

Building Contractor : Hiload Inyanga Construction

City : Cape Town

Country : South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a new Blower House Complex on the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works just outside Cape Town. On the Ground floor, the complex consists of a large blower room with its Motor Control Centre (MCC room) and air plenums, an MCC for the future upgrade’s reactors, locker rooms for the ground staff, a laundry room, and stores.

The nature of the first floor is more clerical and includes the control room, SCADA station, offices, boardroom, laboratory, and staff amenities.

Connected at an angle to the blower house is the new electrical building which houses four large diesel generators and their associated plant to run the whole plant in case of a power outage.