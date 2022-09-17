Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior PhotographyWastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ColumnWastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Office Buildings
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Bulk Earthworks Contractor : Amadla Construction
  • Project Managers : Water & Wastewater Engineering
  • Civil Engineers : Water & Wastewater Engineering
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineers : JGP Group
  • Structural Engineering : WA Structural Design
  • Building Contractor : Hiload Inyanga Construction
  • City : Cape Town
  • Country : South Africa
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Southland Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a new Blower House Complex on the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works just outside Cape Town. On the Ground floor, the complex consists of a large blower room with its Motor Control Centre (MCC room) and air plenums, an MCC for the future upgrade’s reactors, locker rooms for the ground staff, a laundry room, and stores.

Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Southland Photography
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Southland Photography
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Southland Photography
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Image 23 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Southland Photography

The nature of the first floor is more clerical and includes the control room, SCADA station, offices, boardroom, laboratory, and staff amenities. 

Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Southland Photography
Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Southland Photography

Connected at an angle to the blower house is the new electrical building which houses four large diesel generators and their associated plant to run the whole plant in case of a power outage.

Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Southland Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Cape Town, South Africa

About this office
SALT Architects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

