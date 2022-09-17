Wastewater Plant Control Centre and Blower House Complex / SALT Architects

-
Architects: SALT Architects
- Area : 3470 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Southland Photography
- Bulk Earthworks Contractor : Amadla Construction
- Project Managers : Water & Wastewater Engineering
- Civil Engineers : Water & Wastewater Engineering
- Mechanical & Electrical Engineers : JGP Group
- Structural Engineering : WA Structural Design
- Building Contractor : Hiload Inyanga Construction
- City : Cape Town
- Country : South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a new Blower House Complex on the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works just outside Cape Town. On the Ground floor, the complex consists of a large blower room with its Motor Control Centre (MCC room) and air plenums, an MCC for the future upgrade’s reactors, locker rooms for the ground staff, a laundry room, and stores.
The nature of the first floor is more clerical and includes the control room, SCADA station, offices, boardroom, laboratory, and staff amenities.
Connected at an angle to the blower house is the new electrical building which houses four large diesel generators and their associated plant to run the whole plant in case of a power outage.