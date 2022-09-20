Webinar: Corian® Design Talks Future of Façades With Zaha Hadid Architects, M3 Architectes & STARH

Save this picture! Napoli Afragola High Speed Train Station; project by Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton + Crow

From undulating forms to breathable qualities and sustainable fabrication, the future of façade design is an ever-evolving topic in architecture. designboom and ArchDaily team up with Corian® Design for a webinar to discuss new possibilities of exterior cladding. Experts at leading architecture practices, including Zaha Hadid Architects, M3 Architectes and STARH, join this call on an exclusive yet free webinar - register here.

Save this picture! (top left to bottom right) Filippo Innocenti, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects; Marie Lucas, Partner at M3 Architectes; Sanya Kovacheva, Architect / Creative Department at STARH; and Paco Ledesma, Technical Specialist at Corian® Design

The future of cladding: Digital & sustainable fabrication of façade panels

Wednesday September 27, 2022 from 4pm CEST / 10am EDT.

Save this picture! Mama Shelter Hotel in Luxembourg with a white facade in Corian® Exteriors; project by M3 Architects; fabrication by Créa Diffusion. Image © Christian Aschman

Whether undulating, virtually seamless, organic in shape, translucent or bold in color, the concept of an architectural project is only possible with the right partners and materials. Corian® Solid Surface - an exclusive product of Corian® Design - helps realize architects’ visions with the perfect medium to innovate. It is a quality and versatile product that enables design freedom for façades.

Corian® Design joins Zaha Hadid Architects, M3 Architectes and STARH

Moderated by designboom, Senior Architecture Editor Kat Barandy is joined by Paco Ledesma, Technical Specialist at Corian® Design, and experts from architectural practices that are leading the future of exterior cladding design. These include Filippo Innocenti, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects; Marie Lucas, Partner at M3 Architectes; and Sanya Kovacheva, Architect / Creative Department at STARH.

Save this picture! Varna Wave residential building with a façade made of Corian® Exteriors, an innovative solution based on Corian® Solid Surface; project by STARH. Image © 3inSpirit

The webinar invites these experts to reveal the details of exemplary, realized case studies. These range from the cladded steel ribs of Napoli Afragola railway station’s elevated concourse to the two-tone, scale-like panels of the Mama Shelter Hotel in Luxembourg by M3 Architectes and STARH’s seamless waved façade that washes around a residential building in Varna, Bulgaria. Along with these key projects, the experts reflect upon the collaboration with Corian® Design, the benefits of Solid Surface, and what the future of cladding might look like.

On September 27, the moderated webinar is only viewable to registered attendees, who will have the chance to ask questions with the experts from Zaha Hadid Architects, M3 Architectes, STARH and Corian® Design. Afterwards, the recording of the webinar will be visible on both ArchDaily and designboom.

About

Corian® Solid Surface is a surfacing material produced and marketed by the Corian® Design business of DuPont. It realizes creative visions, turning conceptual ideas into reality. It aids architects and desginers in more than only exterior cladding. Other fields of innovation include residential and retail interior design, hygienic kitchen and bathroom application, and many more.

designboom and ArchDaily team up with Corian® Design to moderate and broadcast an exclusive yet free three-part webinar series. The first, ‘the future of cladding: digital & sustainable fabrication of façade panels’, is live on Wednesday September 27, 2022 from 16:00 CEST - register here. Stay tuned for the second and third webinars.

