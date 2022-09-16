Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop

+ 18

Museum • Lonavla, India Architects: Design Workshop

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 15000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Onil Shah

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Hindware , Jaquar , NITCO TILES

Principal Architect : Shabbir A Unwala

Senior Architect: : Gauri Godakhindi

Junior Architects : Kashmira Shreeram, Rohinesh Kondhalkar

Student Interns : Suchithra Ramkumar, Yash Siroliya

Structural Consultant : ECCIPL

Civil Contractor : Vastu Kirti Pvt Ltd

Landscape : Design Workshop

Irrigation : Takate

Aluminium & Glass Work : Aluwind Glaziers

Lifts Consulting : Schindler

City : Lonavla

Country : India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Museums are all about Movement and Natural Light. Movement is important in all typologies but in Museums, it becomes paramount because it gives clarity to the visitor regarding his internal orientation(gif attached) which if it is not resolved results in a mindless maze: at Mindgym it was resolved by taking the Hindu symbol of spirituality a form which made it possible to introduce a circular movement.

Natural Light becomes even more important if it is to be used as a source of illumination along with Artificial Light, Light illuminates the display without casting shadows. Natural light was brought in by evolving the façade based on the sun path diagram leading to light entering the room indirectly sans shadows from East West and South except for the North side which is shadowless North Light

The bigger challenge was Ventilation as the client's brief was to have a naturally ventilated building without any assistance of Mechanical cooling. It helped as the form facilitated to turn off the Form Defining Walls into the lungs of the Museum. The walls have ducts that take foul air by centrifugal fans at the terrace level thereby creating a vacuum(nature abhors a vacuum) which gets filled by fresh air from hidden ducts within the same walls facing the windward side(gif attached)

So the Museums Form works on many levels thereby facilitating Movement, Natural Light, and Ventilation