World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museum
  India
  Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, WindowsManshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Interior PhotographyManshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior PhotographyManshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Lonavla, India
  • Architects: Design Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onil Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hindware, Jaquar, NITCO TILES
  • Principal Architect : Shabbir A Unwala
  • Senior Architect: : Gauri Godakhindi
  • Junior Architects : Kashmira Shreeram, Rohinesh Kondhalkar
  • Student Interns : Suchithra Ramkumar, Yash Siroliya
  • Structural Consultant : ECCIPL
  • Civil Contractor : Vastu Kirti Pvt Ltd
  • Landscape : Design Workshop
  • Irrigation : Takate
  • Aluminium & Glass Work : Aluwind Glaziers
  • Lifts Consulting : Schindler
  • City : Lonavla
  • Country : India
Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Onil Shah

Museums are all about Movement and Natural Light. Movement is important in all typologies but in Museums, it becomes paramount because it gives clarity to the visitor regarding his internal orientation(gif attached) which if it is not resolved results in a mindless maze: at Mindgym it was resolved by taking the Hindu symbol of spirituality a form which made it possible to introduce a circular movement.

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onil Shah

Natural Light becomes even more important if it is to be used as a source of illumination along with Artificial Light, Light illuminates the display without casting shadows. Natural light was brought in by evolving the façade based on the sun path diagram leading to light entering the room indirectly sans shadows from East West and South except for the North side which is shadowless North Light

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Interior Photography
© Onil Shah
Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Image 15 of 18
Plan - Site
Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Interior Photography
© Onil Shah

The bigger challenge was Ventilation as the client's brief was to have a naturally ventilated building without any assistance of Mechanical cooling. It helped as the form facilitated to turn off the Form Defining Walls into the lungs of the Museum. The walls have ducts that take foul air by centrifugal fans at the terrace level thereby creating a vacuum(nature abhors a vacuum) which gets filled by fresh air from hidden ducts within the same walls facing the windward side(gif attached)

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onil Shah
Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Image 18 of 18
Section

So the Museums Form works on many levels thereby facilitating Movement, Natural Light, and Ventilation

Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onil Shah

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Lonavla, Maharashtra, India

Cite: "Manshakti Mindgym Museum / Design Workshop" 16 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989047/manshakti-mindgym-museum-design-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

