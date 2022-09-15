Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. Australia
  5. Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects

Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects

Save
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects

Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast, BeamBara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, HandrailBara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior PhotographyBara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Beam+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pedestrian Bridge
Centennial Park, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast, Beam
© Brett Boardman

The design of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge in a major park in Sydney by Australian firm Sam Crawford Architects (SCA) was inspired by the shape of ‘bara’ eels and their migration to the Pacific Ocean from the very pond it traverses.

Sam Crawford, director of SCA said: “The shape, movement and color of the long-finned eels is reflected in the form and materiality of the bridge design. The bridge celebrates ancient Indigenous culture and is an environmentally sensitive addition to the vast Centennial Parklands, linking them to surrounding areas in inner Sydney.”

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Brett Boardman

The dynamic expression of the bridge draws attention to the incredible and ancient migration of the eel to reproduce, an important aspect of the local Dharawal people’s traditions.* Their journey takes the eels from the park’s ponds, slipping through storm-water drains and canals and sliding and wriggling overland to the saltwater at Botany Bay, and then to spawning grounds near New Caledonia thousands of kilometers away. The sinuous curved shape of the bridge recalls the movement of the eels which swim slowly by means of lateral movements of the body. As they move, they shimmer. The bridge’s railings are made of different colored anodized aluminum fanning out at the center, echoing the skeletal structure and dynamism of the eel. They shimmer in the sunlight, and reflect off the surface of the water, just like the eels’ silvery underbelly. Colors were selected for camouflage and movement.

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Image 19 of 19
Elevation
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Brett Boardman

“The 40 metre long bridge sits lightly above a pond system, making an iconic entrance but also sitting harmoniously within the natural environment. Other gateways to the park all reflect European sensibilities but our design commemorates centuries of Indigenous culture. And it also references the materiality and colours of the park’s existing infrastructure,” he said.

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Brett Boardman

This new accessible gateway replaces a decaying and inaccessible pedestrian bridge. It connects the park to a new light rail station, broader pedestrian/cycle networks, and surrounding suburbs.

“This contemporary connection to the much-loved park also has environmental values at the heart of the design. It protects banks from erosion, preserves habitat for endangered species, and provides visitors with an opportunity to directly engage with the pond ecosystem.”

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Brett Boardman

The bridge widens at the center to form a viewing platform, a place of repose, allowing pedestrians to pause and appreciate the aquatic and bird life, and flora, such as endangered banksia scrubs and native grasses. Materials were carefully chosen for their low maintenance, durability, and 100% recyclability. Local spotted gum is used for handrails and curbs, sandstone for paving, and retaining blocks. Lightweight, non-slip fiberglass reinforced plastic mesh (FRP) was selected for the bridge deck. The anodized aluminum balustrade was chosen for its color, sheen, colorfastness, and 100% recyclability. The painted steel super-structure is also 100% recyclable.

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman

To minimize disturbance to the pond ecosystem just three piles were driven into the pond bed. A four-prong cruciform steel structure from each pile supports the bridge and provides both lateral and longitudinal stability. To ensure accuracy and minimize waste the entire structure and balustrade were assembled offsite and reassembled on site. 3D shop drawings ensured the accuracy of each connection and component prior to fabrication. A second stage of the project will provide interpretation and wayfinding, marking this important gateway to the Parklands.

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Image 18 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Brett Boardman

“The project continues SCA’s vision to design community projects of high public value contributing both to liveability and sustainability, whilst respecting the land and culture upon which they sit.”

Save this picture!
Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast, Forest, Beam
© Brett Boardman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Centennial Park NSW 2021, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sam Crawford Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeAustralia
Cite: "Bara Bridge / Sam Crawford Architects" 15 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988969/bara-bridge-sam-crawford-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream