World
Vila Madalena Office / LCAC Arquitetura
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Offices
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Architects: LCAC Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  162 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Guilherme Pucci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BCJ Esquadrias, Coral
  • Lead Architect : André Ávila e Luís Paulo
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project was commissioned by an animated film director who needed space in his home to model pieces that he would use in his films. After walking around the house, we came to the conclusion that the roof slab of the house would be the best space to receive the new workshop. To create access to the roof, we continued on an existing spiral staircase.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

To ensure that we would not be overweight in the existing house and also to have a faster construction, we opted for prefabricated construction systems, we made a light metal structure to support the coverage of metal tiles with thermo-acoustic insulation, and the walls are made of drywall, externally. closed with cement boards for being exposed to the weather and internally with naval plywood boards for being a more resistant material than the traditional painted plasterboards, a concern of the customer due to the use of space, internally the walls are stuffed with a pet to ensure thermal insulation, a sustainable material produced from the recycling of plastic components.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

To take advantage of the view, the main facade has floor-to-ceiling windows, on the rear facade we have placed high windows to ensure cross ventilation.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Cite: "Vila Madalena Office / LCAC Arquitetura" [Oficina Vila Madalena / LCAC Arquitetura] 19 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988929/vila-madalena-office-lcac-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

