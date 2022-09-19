Vila Madalena Office / LCAC Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses, Offices • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects: LCAC Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 162 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Guilherme Pucci

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : BCJ Esquadrias , Coral

Lead Architect : André Ávila e Luís Paulo

Architecture And Construction Management : LCAC Arquitetura

City : Vila Madalena

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This project was commissioned by an animated film director who needed space in his home to model pieces that he would use in his films. After walking around the house, we came to the conclusion that the roof slab of the house would be the best space to receive the new workshop. To create access to the roof, we continued on an existing spiral staircase.

To ensure that we would not be overweight in the existing house and also to have a faster construction, we opted for prefabricated construction systems, we made a light metal structure to support the coverage of metal tiles with thermo-acoustic insulation, and the walls are made of drywall, externally. closed with cement boards for being exposed to the weather and internally with naval plywood boards for being a more resistant material than the traditional painted plasterboards, a concern of the customer due to the use of space, internally the walls are stuffed with a pet to ensure thermal insulation, a sustainable material produced from the recycling of plastic components.

To take advantage of the view, the main facade has floor-to-ceiling windows, on the rear facade we have placed high windows to ensure cross ventilation.