Stargazing Pavilion / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Design Principal : Yuyang Liu

Design Team(Four Idillic Structures) : Jue Wang（Project Architect) Weiyi Chen (Design Assistant)/ Wenjun Deng, Yili Chu, Haiyu Zheng (Intern)

Design Team(Stargazing Pavilion) : Cheng Zhang (Project Architect, Site Architect)

Client : Tsingpu Yangshuo Retreat

City : Guilin

Country : China

Stargazing Pavilion

The main body of the building is divided into two independent spaces: The first floor is designed into a dodecagonal plan, which is an indoor service space defined by light steel structure and glass. The hemispherical membrane structure with a diameter of 6.6m on the second floor provides an operable shielding space for astronomical observation activities. With 18 thin columns as the foundational supports, the building "floats" on the natural soil to minimize the impact of its construction. The main structure is three pairs of "inverted V-shaped" columns supporting the second-floor slab, which not only gives an extremely visual tension but also provides sufficient anti-vibration stability for future observation use.

The south face of the first floor is full-height glazed, combined with a small platform in front, its interior interacts with the outdoor children's playground in the front yard. The north wall makes a compact service part to contain all the pieces of equipment and electricity, it also makes the north façade responds to the geometry of the outside overhanging staircase leading to the upper floor.

The design of the ceiling and lighting system is highly integrated with structures, which not only enriches the interior space but also reveals the dominant role of the structure system and tectonic aspect of the project. The translucent top on the second floor radiates soft and warm light at night as if lighting a spherical lantern in the countryside of Lijiang River, and adding a touch of dreamy look to the Karst village.

Four Idyllic Structures

Four Idyllic Structures use bamboo and steel structures to create service facilities. It makes a continuous spatial sensory area to screen the disheveled appearance of the surrounding new buildings. Naturally leads guests from the southern drop-off area to the northern reception area.

The fixed modular structure allows for different functional requirements and different roof coverings. The functions are a bicycle shed, a barbecue pavilion, an aerial yoga pavilion, and a central corridor. The aerial yoga pavilion uses steel plate reinforced H-steel beams to consider the load requirements. In addition to the seasonal sowings of dogwood, gerbera, and other landscape plants and climbing passion fruit, the landscape is wildly exciting and suitable for the local climate.