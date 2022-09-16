Submit a Project Advertise
World
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses?

Save
Vertical circulation may be just one of the functions of a ladder. Always occupying a reasonable area, this element can serve to bring some other uses when it is thought of in a more integrated way with the entire room, providing living spaces, storage and also a greater aesthetic appeal. That is why we have gathered some ideas on how to occupy the areas around a staircase in different projects: from home to industrial scale.

+ 19

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 18 of 19
Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Müller

Bleachers

In public architecture, stairs demonstrate the movement of the body around the space, but they can also become a living space. Thinking of the maxim "see and be seen", a rest area or an audience can be realized by taking advantage of the stairs’ design to bring a bleacher to the environment and generate a meeting place with multiple uses in the building.

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 19 of 19
9th Avenue Parkade + Innovation Center / 5468796 Architecture + Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning. Image: © James Brittain Photography
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 16 of 19
Clemson University Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business / L3SP + LMN Architects. Image: © Inspiro 8 Studios

Even on the residential scale, it is possible to think of interspersing different materials or designs to generate levels that are more distant from each other, allowing other uses and bringing a different aesthetic appeal.

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 5 of 19
The Note Dalat Homestay / H.a. Image: © Quang Dam
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 15 of 19
Villa Mandí Hotel Boutique / Tadu Arquitetura. Image: © André Klotz

Home Office

With work becoming more and more flexible, it's not always easy to create a place to focus at home. Taking advantage of the area under the stairs can be an alternative, as it can bring a feeling of isolation from the surroundings and help you focus on what is necessary.

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 12 of 19
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image: © Julia Novoa

Designed Furniture

Taking advantage of the unevenness between the steps, the design of handrails or guardrails to bring different uses is also a very welcome alternative. The possibilities are endless and it is possible to create shelves, niches, benches, small libraries or even places to hang different objects.

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 17 of 19
House in Akishima / Office m-sa. Image: © Kazuhisa Kota
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 4 of 19
N Family Club Nursery Schools / Kennedy Woods. Image: © Taran Wilkhu
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 3 of 19
Vila Iapó / Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Sales

Landscaping

To bring more green to the interiors, do it in the area under the stairs, or  hanging vases on its handrails, do it throughout your composition, including on the steps. Everything can be an option. If this is your interest, be sure to see more references here.

How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 8 of 19
B33 House / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central. Image: © Luis Bernardo Cano
How to Take Advantage of Stairs for Different Uses? - Image 10 of 19
CH73 House / LBR&A. Image: © Jaime Navarro

