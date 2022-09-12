Bageri Form Bakery / BONE

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Form, is a configuration of elements. The shapes of Bageri Form come together to make a unified composition that serves the purpose of baking. Modularity falls into place when experimenting with the concept of form, the more objects come together, the stronger the form appears. These blocks turn into functional spaces.

In this specific project, the intervention of the space’s shell was kept to a minimum. Contact is key, and the contradiction between existing draw anatomy and the free-standing structures is embraced.

A small-batch, artisanal bakery providing an authentic, far-fetched experience. Narrating a deeper connection with its customers, the space is comprised of various blocks housing the components of an open bakery. Derived from the idea of building a fundamental baking process, handmade clay bricks are used to create a volumetric expression.

Applying the brand’s mission which is communicated as a process-based, guests and staff seamlessly interact within the barrier-free space arrangement. The customer’s sense of smell is meant to be ignited and the muted tones of the space are meant to follow that of the baked goods, allowing the product to lead overall. Local desert vegetation is distributed throughout the garden creating intimate seating areas within the outdoor area.