Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Bageri Form Bakery / BONE

Bageri Form Bakery / BONE

Save
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE

Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Exterior Photography, Chair, FacadeBageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, KitchenBageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Table, ChairBageri Form Bakery / BONE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Garden, Windows, Courtyard+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: BONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bianca Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Form and Refine, Frama, Gervasoni, New Terracotta, Pulpo
  • Lighting : PSLAB
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Facade
© Bianca Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Form, is a configuration of elements. The shapes of Bageri Form come together to make a unified composition that serves the purpose of baking. Modularity falls into place when experimenting with the concept of form, the more objects come together, the stronger the form appears. These blocks turn into functional spaces.  

Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bianca Studio
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Image 27 of 28
Plan
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Bianca Studio

In this specific project, the intervention of the space’s shell was kept to a minimum. Contact is key, and the contradiction between existing draw anatomy and the free-standing structures is embraced.

Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Bianca Studio
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Image 28 of 28
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography
© Bianca Studio

A small-batch, artisanal bakery providing an authentic, far-fetched experience. Narrating a deeper connection with its customers, the space is comprised of various blocks housing the components of an open bakery. Derived from the idea of building a fundamental baking process, handmade clay bricks are used to create a volumetric expression.

Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick
© Bianca Studio
Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bianca Studio

Applying the brand’s mission which is communicated as a process-based, guests and staff seamlessly interact within the barrier-free space arrangement. The customer’s sense of smell is meant to be ignited and the muted tones of the space are meant to follow that of the baked goods, allowing the product to lead overall. Local desert vegetation is distributed throughout the garden creating intimate seating areas within the outdoor area.

Save this picture!
Bageri Form Bakery / BONE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Garden, Windows, Courtyard
© Bianca Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:57QW+3RP - Dubai Design District - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BONE
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Bageri Form Bakery / BONE" 12 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988805/bageri-form-bakery-bone> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream