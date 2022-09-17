Submit a Project Advertise
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO

DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Interpretation Center, Detail
Malinska, Croatia
  • Architects: NFO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1042
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :bosnić+dorotić
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sto, Feal
  • Lead Architects : Damjan Kolundžić, Kata Marunica, Marin Piršić, Nenad Ravnić, Filip Vidović
  • Landscape Architecture : Boris Gerenčević, Studio Perivoj d.o.o.
  • Multimedia : VISUALIA
  • Graphic Design : ALPHERA
  • Engineering Project : Termoprojekting d.o.o.
  • City : Malinska
  • Country : Croatia
Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography
© bosnić+dorotić

Text description provided by the architects. DUBoak - Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center in Malinska on the island of krk is part of a larger project for the development of the Malinska coastal belt - a result of a public architectural competition that became a strategic document for the future development of this island town. After the realization of the project for the main square and the reconstruction of the „Velika Barka“ waterfront, the Interpretation Center is the newest part of the project that is transforming the public spaces of Malinska, which were neglected for many years despite the strong tourism growth.

Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography
© bosnić+dorotić
Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography
© bosnić+dorotić

The massive green roof is supported by wooden V-shaped columns through which the interesting layout of the Interpretation Center can be seen. The aim was to provide a contemporary presentation space for the traditional heritage and history of Malinska, but also a transformation of the town center. With the help of multimedia technologies, visitors will be presented with all aspects of Malinska maritime heritage. Valuable and authentic objects, various artifacts, documents, and other exhibits are on display.

Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography
© bosnić+dorotić

The center organizes educational events, workshops, and gatherings where the knowledge and skills of island shipbuilders and caulkers are presented and passed on to future generations. There will be events in front of the Center as well, where a small harbor for traditional wooden boats will be formed.

Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Image 20 of 21
Site Plan
Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© bosnić+dorotić
Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Image 19 of 21
Sections

In addition to the multi-purpose exhibition space, which is the main content of the Center, there are also the premises of the Sailing Club and the Sports Fishing Club. In this way, the Center gets additional facilities and maintains activity outside the tourist season. With an integrated approach to solving the problem of public spaces, from the architectural competition to the realization, the small island town of Malinska is becoming an example of public space revitalization.

Save this picture!
DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO - Exterior Photography
© bosnić+dorotić

Project location

Address:Obala 21, 51511, Malinska, Croatia

NFO
WoodGlass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningInterpretation CenterDetailCroatia
Cite: "DUBoak Maritime Heritage Interpretation Center / NFO" 17 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988793/duboak-maritime-heritage-interpretation-center-nfo> ISSN 0719-8884

