House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Munich, Germany
House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2021, this residential building is located in a mixed-use area of Obersendling, a neighborhood in the south part of Munich. The heterogeneous area is characterized by large-scale multi-story commercial buildings as well as residential developments and row houses. It is bordered by a railway line to the west and Sendlinger Park to the east.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Florian Holzherr

Due to a housing shortage in Munich the area is undergoing a complete transformation. Many of the existing buildings are being replaced by new developments.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Florian Holzherr

Constructed between two existing buildings and attached on both sides to their outside walls, the new structure closes the existing gap between the houses and thus creates a continuous street space. The urban setting also divides the building into a north tower and a south tower, which are both connected by circulation visible in the façade.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Florian Holzherr
House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Image 11 of 18
Plan - Ground floor
House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Image 14 of 18
Section 02
House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Interior Photography, Windows
© Florian Holzherr

The projecting bays break down the scale of the building and thus react to the two to three-story terraced houses of the workers' housing estate opposite. The roughness of the plaster is also reminiscent of the facades of the workers estate, which are kept unadorned except for the ornaments around the Windows. Window openings are cut seamlessly out of the newly created volume and the window frames kept dark to give the impression of a massive heavy body. The windows are adorned with angular roughly welded galvanized steel frames, which serve as railings.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Florian Holzherr

By re-examining current standards and needs together with the intention of minimizing the use of resources and space, the residential units were reduced to the essentials and optimized for minimal space consumption. In order to compensate for this, communal areas were created on the roof and in the back gardens. Vertical circulation space is minimized by placing the two staircases inside each other in the same stairwell. In this way it was possible to realize up to five units per floor.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Image 17 of 18
Model 01

The resulting apartments each have a functional strip containing a kitchen with entrance and a bathroom. These areas have been kept as small as possible to maximize the space for living and sleeping. For economic considerations, all floors have the same layout. To ensure that each studio apartment is unique and to promote an Identity giving character, each apartment has an individual bay window, a balcony or a terrace, and or window arrangements, which distinguishes them from one another.

House with bay windows / Buero Wagner + Studio Kreft + E.Hoffmann + Element A - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Florian Holzherr

Project location

Address:Munich, Germany

