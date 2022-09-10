Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture

Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture

Save
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture

Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsSandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsSandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior PhotographySandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sandringham, Australia
  • Interiors : Ellul Architecture
  • Builder : Jada Homes
  • Structural And Civil Engineers : Beattie Consulting Engineers
  • ESD : Eco Results
  • Landscape : Kangaroo Paws
  • City : Sandringham
  • Country : Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Sandringham House is a refuge for a young family in the Bayside suburb of Melbourne. The restrained black pavilion is nestled into the landscape under the canopy of a substantial oak tree. A series of courtyards are carved out of the simple form to provide a calming sanctuary within.

Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hamish McIntosh

Concept:
Sandringham House is a single-story family home in the Bayside suburb of Sandringham.
• A substantial oak tree in the front yard compromised the existing 1950s house causing it to fall into a state of disrepair. The existing house was a dark, damp rabbit warren of rooms.
• A thorough interrogation of the brief led to a design that satisfied their spatial requirements whilst being simple in form.
• The design was rationalized to ensure efficiency and work within the limited budget.
• Robust/honest materials were selected to be low maintenance and sustainable, with longevity in mind.
• Rooms were oriented correctly. A series of courtyards and a roof pop-up allowed light/ventilation to penetrate deep into the plan.
• Passive design was promoted through operable shading elements and high-level windows, maximizing cross-flow ventilation.
• A highly private family, the house needed to be their refuge. Batten screens/operable panels allow the house to be shut down from the outside world. Native landscaping within provides a calming outlook.

Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Image 16 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

Context: 
• The house is deliberately recessive in nature, with the minimal black-clad pavilion nestling into the site, ensuring the oak becomes the focal point.
• The native landscaped front yard spills onto the street, generously giving back to the public realm, whilst providing a buffer to the house beyond.
• It was important that the house was a place of refuge, with screened courtyards providing a layer of protection, whilst also offering opportunities for calming landscaping. Operable panels within the steel shroud can be drawn across the fixed glazing, allowing the house to be shut down to the street.

Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Program:
• The master suite and study face onto the private entrance courtyard, providing a secluded calming outlook.
• To minimize the footprint, additional briefed rooms (retreat, playroom, guest bedroom) were consolidated into a large flexible room, orientated north and connected to the decked courtyard.
• The bathroom was split into dual rooms to allow multiple users.
• Robes were integrated into the circulation space to maximize bedroom size.
• Screened courtyards provide a calming refuge from the world beyond.
• Living spaces were connected to the garden and courtyards, blurring lines between inside and out, extending the view and sense of space.

Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Image 17 of 19
Sections
Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Budget:
• Given the incredibly tight budget, engaging a builder from the start was critical so the design could be priced regularly to manage overruns.
• To ensure total flexibility, we worked within statutory controls so as to not trigger planning which meant we weren’t locked into a set design. This freedom allowed the design to evolve according to price.
• The design worked to standard material sizes and formats. The layout was guided by timber spans to ensure structural simplicity; no structural steel in the house. 

Save this picture!
Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ellul Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Sandringham House / Ellul Architecture" 10 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988740/sandringham-house-ellul-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream