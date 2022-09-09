Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Spain
  5. Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio

Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio

Save
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio

Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInstallation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInstallation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInstallation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Logroño, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Josema Cutillas

Text description provided by the architects. Prior loosely connects observations from neuroscientific disciplines in the practice of designing play installations. The spatial layout is conceived with the targeted intention of stimulating different functions of the human physical and mental apparatus. The combination of optic and haptic sensations in a parallel scenario conveys the visitor, the participant, into an unusual situation. The result of the stimulation is a disruptive reaction, which initiates the organism’s adaptation process. Adaptation is a key mechanism that connects play, learning, and the perception of a work of art.

Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Josema Cutillas

The object is installed in a unique location made accessible for the festival visitors only this year. This autumn commences on the plot construction of a new technology center designed by Kengo Kuma. Research into learning processes has produced the findings that the effectiveness of learning is multiplied when it takes place outside of the comfort zone. Prediction Error.

Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bet Orten
Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bet Orten

The colors, in combination with the spatial scheme, provoke and unbalance the sensory apparatus. The human brain orients itself within space on the basis of priors, which can be conceived as points of anchoring that the senses pick up on - vision, hearing, touch, etc. Prior then forms the foundation for the development of a predictive model. A predictive model is a conception of a state of the physical world. Should a discrepancy arise between the conception and the actual state, then we refer to a “prediction error”. 

Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bet Orten
Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Image 13 of 14
Iso

Spatial layers. The color composition of the work is designed for the purpose of impacting the sense of vision. The direct, full colors arranged in an irregular rhythm, one next to the other, vibrate to the point where the eyes are overwhelmed. A further, by no means a merely imaginary layer of the color composition is amplified by the design in the form of a play with color filters.

Save this picture!
Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bet Orten

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
S K U L L studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Installation Prior at Concéntrico 08 / S K U L L studio" 09 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988654/installation-prior-at-concentrico-08-s-k-u-l-l-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream