World
Old & New House / Objekt Architecten

Houses
Opwijk, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ypsilon Business Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ATAG, FLOS
Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the Flemish fields, we started working on an existing single-family house and adjoining stables. Together with the owners and their recently retired parents, we transformed the existing farmhouse into two homes, one of which is a care home, where it is possible to continue to live for life. During this renovation, we endeavored to disrupt the typical Flemish rural character of the area as little as possible.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Column, Arch
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The shape and continuity of the existing roofs were preserved, along with almost all of the exterior walls of the original structures. The existing house was converted into care accommodation. A new volume was placed within the boundaries of the adjacent barns, housing the living quarters of the family providing the care. This ensures sufficient privacy for both families, without compromising on outdoor space and views.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Central to the new volume is the entrance hall, which acts as a hub connecting the other spaces. Although the residents of the care home have a separate entrance, there is an internal connection between both living entities via the covered outdoor room. The inclined roof of the existing care home was extended so that it stands perpendicular to the new volume, which was designed as a concrete beam supported by diamond-shaped columns. The space under the roof houses various sleeping quarters, a bathroom, and several spacious storage rooms.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

In addition, a direct connection to the care home was provided so that, in case of an emergency, the residents have quick access to the bedroom on the ground floor. On the other side, the roof rests on the original exterior wall, which ensures that the new residents can enjoy a covered outdoor area in bad weather or in high temperatures. The bedrooms are linked by one long night hall. Several skylights of varying sizes provide sufficient light. Custom furniture on one side alternates storage space with lower benches where residents can retreat to read a book.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Column
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The exterior appearance of the existing house and barn was left unchanged. The classic bricks and roof tiles ensure that the farmstead retains its authentic character. The new volume, largely fitted with large windows, was given a bronze-colored aluminum finish. Structural elements in concrete and brown-red floor tiles provide the necessary contrast without disturbing the whole. The brutal and raw character of the old elements reinforces the delicate and clean look of the new residential entity.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ypsilon Business Photography

In the new house, the choice fell on a low-maintenance, polished concrete floor. In the sitting area - which houses the lounge and the play area - a contrasting sandblasted oak herringbone parquet was chosen. In the center of the house, we find a royal blue core, which on one side houses a toilet, a cloakroom, and a staircase, and on the other side is part of the kitchen and storage room. The rounded kitchen island, finished in a natural wood tone, has a peach-coloured countertop.

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Together with the brass accents, these give the whole a contemporary, luxurious look. With this renovation, we tried to transform an existing house into a care home where the original residents feel at home and can live a lifetime, while the clients do not have to sacrifice modern comfort and privacy

Old & New House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Cite: "Old & New House / Objekt Architecten" 09 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988652/old-and-new-house-objekt-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

