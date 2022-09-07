Submit a Project Advertise
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio

Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio

Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsGrid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Interior PhotographyGrid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior PhotographyGrid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion
Khon Kaen, Thailand
  • Architects: SIM Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Transform the open courtyard into a coffee pavilion integrating the new functions into its old context in front of Gravity Café in Khon Kaen University. The design of this pavilion is based on the idea of keeping the existing trees intact but adding benches for sipping coffee. This is in order to make it an outdoor zone that has flexibility in use.

© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panoramic Studio
Plan
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Image 19 of 22
Plan
© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography
© Panoramic Studio

To keep the existing large trees, we create the grid lines by considering the location of the trees to define the boundaries of the tree court and open court in the middle of the space. The chain curtains are used as a boundary and space divider. When sunlight hits the steel chain curtains during the day, it results in different astonishing movements of light and shadow within the space at different times.

© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography
© Panoramic Studio
Section
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Image 20 of 22
Section
© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Interior Photography
© Panoramic Studio

In addition, the grid lines are connected by square steel tubes as the roof structure with double steel tubes protruding detail. around the eaves covered with black shading net to allow whole day use of space. There are concrete benches surrounding the space, which not only serve as the boundaries of the pavilion but also facilitate a wide range of uses.

© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Panoramic Studio

This pavilion is in the middle of the courtyard area. It is surrounded by chain curtains and is a major spot for photography or outdoor exhibitions and activities. The steel arch is purposely designed to be the highlight of the space acting as a gateway connecting the new and old contexts together.

© Panoramic Studio
Grid Lines Boundary Pavilion / SIM Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Panoramic Studio

