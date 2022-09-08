Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenBregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsBregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 24

Houses, Detail
Fontanella, Austria
  • Geologist : Büro Geomac
  • Windows : Schwarzmann Fenster und Türen aus Holz e.U.
  • City : Fontanella
  • Country : Austria
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Marc Lins

Text description provided by the architects. After inspection of the 60`s container home, it was clear that an extension or repurposing of the building was economically not viable. We made the decision to reuse the existing foundations and their dimensions for a new building that could house the client's whole family. Our goal was to keep proportions, form, and orientation in line with the surrounding buildings and still achieve a modern confident building that represents the regional construction methods. With that, the decision for a solid wood construction was clear, as it offered not only structural and thermic advantages but made for a very authentic and warm surface on the inside. Wall and ceiling elements were prefabricated with the necessary openings for installation, which required precise planning on our part.

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marc Lins
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marc Lins

The window openings provided specific viewing angles of the surrounding Bregenzerwald forest. Its remote location beneath the end of the nearby road makes al 70 steps long stairway the only possible access route.

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Marc Lins
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Marc Lins
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Marc Lins

To make for a more suitable entrance the building was moved 1.5 meters southwards. The concrete base of the building extends into a small entrance square framed by a fountain in the north. Through the slope-adjusted construction and split levels, additional living space was created. It also allows for a unique and three-dimensional living experience. The downstairs bathroom for example gets natural light through a glass slit under the living room stairway.

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Image 22 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Marc Lins
Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Image 24 of 24
Section

Another important element of this project is the contrast between cozy introverted spaces and open, outgoing ones. The bedrooms are kept purposely small with low ceilings, perfect for privacy and intimacy. On the other hand, the kitchen, dining area, and living room span over several levels and can be opened up towards the scenery through a big sliding window. The change in elevation makes the living space more intimate, without losing connection to the dining and kitchen. And as is commonplace for cabins in the northern hemisphere a furnace in black steel is the centerpiece of the living space.

Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Marc Lins

Project gallery

About this office
Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER
Office

Product

Wood

