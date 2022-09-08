Bregenzerwald Vacation Home / Architektur-SCHWEIGHOFER

+ 24

Geologist : Büro Geomac

Windows : Schwarzmann Fenster und Türen aus Holz e.U.

City : Fontanella

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. After inspection of the 60`s container home, it was clear that an extension or repurposing of the building was economically not viable. We made the decision to reuse the existing foundations and their dimensions for a new building that could house the client's whole family. Our goal was to keep proportions, form, and orientation in line with the surrounding buildings and still achieve a modern confident building that represents the regional construction methods. With that, the decision for a solid wood construction was clear, as it offered not only structural and thermic advantages but made for a very authentic and warm surface on the inside. Wall and ceiling elements were prefabricated with the necessary openings for installation, which required precise planning on our part.

The window openings provided specific viewing angles of the surrounding Bregenzerwald forest. Its remote location beneath the end of the nearby road makes al 70 steps long stairway the only possible access route.

To make for a more suitable entrance the building was moved 1.5 meters southwards. The concrete base of the building extends into a small entrance square framed by a fountain in the north. Through the slope-adjusted construction and split levels, additional living space was created. It also allows for a unique and three-dimensional living experience. The downstairs bathroom for example gets natural light through a glass slit under the living room stairway.

Another important element of this project is the contrast between cozy introverted spaces and open, outgoing ones. The bedrooms are kept purposely small with low ceilings, perfect for privacy and intimacy. On the other hand, the kitchen, dining area, and living room span over several levels and can be opened up towards the scenery through a big sliding window. The change in elevation makes the living space more intimate, without losing connection to the dining and kitchen. And as is commonplace for cabins in the northern hemisphere a furnace in black steel is the centerpiece of the living space.