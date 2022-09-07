S House / nicolasCRUZarquitectos

+ 24

Houses • Pupuya, Chile Architects: nicolasCRUZarquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1292 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Nicolas Cruz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Comercial El Rey , Estructura de Fierro Arauco , MK

Lead Architect : Nicolás Cruz Tagle

Structural Calculation : David Quezada

Kitchen Furniture : Toro Diseño

Builder : AC Construtores

Program : Vivienda Unifamiliar

City : Pupuya

Country : Chile

The Place – views of a slope. The land, located in a private subdivision in the hills of the Pupuya locality, is characterized by being a thin and long lot; of 30 x 280 m, with a steep slope that falls 85 m to the east, from the interior circulation of the subdivision (+240.50) towards a ravine dominated by native forest. (+155.00) Given the topography of the land, different views of the landscape are obtained; to the east, distant views of the fields with the Andes mountain range as a backdrop, and to the north to the mouth of the Rapel River. The house is located as far away as possible from the internal street, right at the point where the steepest slope begins. In this way, the proposal uses the full available width of the land, generating a turn, in the manner of a fan, seeking to obtain the greatest number of views of the landscape.

The Idea – 4 platforms, 2 volumes. The proposal is structured by means of 4 platforms and two volumes. The first; is from which, going up or down half a floor, you can access the upper terrace platform or the intermediate platform where the housing program divided by this circulation into two volumes is developed. From this, you go down to the lower platform, of outdoor recreation programs

Program - public and private. From the first platform, you go down to the intermediate platform, with access dominated by a terrace and views of the landscape, to the north, the first volume, with greater air, height, and variety of views, contains the main living room, dining room, and kitchen. , in addition to a mezzanine as a home office or guest bedroom, which opens onto a roof terrace. To the south, crossing the access and vertical circulation, is the volume of private rooms, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms with views to the east. On this last volume, there is a terrace roof, constituting the highest platform. Finally, on the lower platform, there is a hearth and a vat flanked by a concrete wall.

Materiality – metal and wood. The platforms and volumes are structured by means of a series of iron structure frames every 152.5 cm, which are repeated and varied to generate the different platforms and volumes that contain the different programs. These frames are filled with partition walls and wooden beams. On the outside, the buildings are covered with 1x4” Pine Wood with black dye. While inside the walls, floors and ceilings are covered with pine and poplar wood in a natural tone, in addition to a green ceramic wall and dark porcelain tile for the wet rooms.

Atmosphere – Draw the outside from the inside . The spatiality is dominated by the warmth of the wood and by how the landscape enters the interior, cut out by the different openings of the house's facades.