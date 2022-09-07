Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures

Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures

Save
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures

Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEnsemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, FacadeEnsemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Bench, FacadeEnsemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Column+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Store
France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigitte Bouillot

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the construction of two commercial spaces on the ground floor and three apartments on the first floor. The building is situated in the center of Méréville, a small town in the French countryside.

Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Facade
© Brigitte Bouillot
Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Bench, Facade
© Brigitte Bouillot

The project began by analyzing the surrounding rural context, the geometric forms drawn by the facade, and the existing materials... Indeed, the architectural aspect of the building as well as its orientation on the site are defined in regard to the surrounding constructions and in such a way as to respect and integrate the built environment as well as the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Image 21 of 21
Axo
Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Image 15 of 21
Plan

The planned construction will thus take up the codes of the local traditional architecture. We can observe a rich architectural language surrounding the building: the heights vary, and the roofs are positioned according to different orientations. Geometric forms stand out. This formal vocabulary gave us a constructive lexicon to design the building.

Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Column
© Brigitte Bouillot
Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Brigitte Bouillot

We have observed in the center of Méréville a significant number of pink facades on traditional houses. Our intention is oriented in relation to these observations, as we propose a mass-colored light pink concrete. This materiality and color generate diversities of shades and materials that put the building in its rural context referring to the patinated coatings of the old pink houses of Meréville.

Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography
© Brigitte Bouillot

This materiality and the warm tint harmonize with the large wooden bays of the shop and restaurant on the ground floor. All the facades, including the gable walls, will be treated with this same material. In the close environment, the town hall declines pinkish tints mainly on its base which is dark pink, as well as the building of the Crédit Mutuel opposite the town hall. The use of color, therefore, generates a homogeneous architectural language in this urban space.

Save this picture!
Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Essonne, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Depeyre Morand Architectures
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreFrance
Cite: "Ensemble Mereville / Depeyre Morand Architectures" 07 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988529/ensemble-mereville-depeyre-morand-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream