Atelier House / LOMA Arq +

Houses • San Lorenzo, Argentina Architects: LOMA Arq +

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2476 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ColorShop , Corralón Brochero , Corralón Patagonia , Hg Áridos , Maderera Plus , Pinturería , Rs Metales , Todo Luz , Urbantek

Lead Architects : Lorena Rosica, Matías Williams

Structural Calculations : Eliana Baldazar

City : San Lorenzo

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Created for a pair of artist-designers, Casa Atelier is located at the top of a subdivision in San Lorenzo, Córdoba, in the Traslasierra Valley, and surrounded by native flora and fauna. The commitment to preserving the connection to these natural surroundings is undoubtedly the starting point of the design process. The design generates a connection in which this wild setting is not just a backdrop but is united with the house and is part of the life and artistic production of the couple who inhabits it. The atmosphere of the house, both inside and outside, transmits creative inspiration for the artistic development of its owners.

The rustic regional materials, such as locally produced brick melted at high temperature in clay ovens, blend with reinforced concrete and the warmth of wood. Energy-efficient, very low-maintenance materials were used having been carefully selected after an extensive climatic study. The large windows that cover a large part of the north façade allow extensive views of the surrounding natural landscape and absorb warmth in winter. With its pure morphology and clean finishes, the home hides constructive and structural complexity to achieve maximum visual simplicity, using traditional hand craftsmanship with regional materials, yet in a contemporary and minimalist way.

The house is built on two levels: common space on the ground floor; and studios and private space on the upper floor. A connection between the interior and the exterior predominates on the home's north façade, both on the ground floor with its entrance gallery, and on the upper floor with a balcony that connects the two studios located to the east and west and the central bedroom.

The common space is structured around a double-front fireplace that defines the central meeting point. On one side is a quiet and warm living room, and on the other, the kitchen and dining room. In addition, both are divided by a double-height central open space that functions as an interface between the main entrance, living room, kitchen, dining room and the private space on the upper floor.