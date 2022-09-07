Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Atelier House / LOMA Arq +

Atelier House / LOMA Arq +

Atelier House / LOMA Arq +

Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, WindowsAtelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, Forest, BeamAtelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior PhotographyAtelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Lorenzo, Argentina
  • Architects: LOMA Arq +
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2476 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ColorShop, Corralón Brochero, Corralón Patagonia, Hg Áridos, Maderera Plus, Pinturería, Rs Metales, Todo Luz, Urbantek
  • Lead Architects : Lorena Rosica, Matías Williams
  • Structural Calculations : Eliana Baldazar
  • City : San Lorenzo
  • Country : Argentina
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Created for a pair of artist-designers, Casa Atelier is located at the top of a subdivision in San Lorenzo, Córdoba, in the Traslasierra Valley, and surrounded by native flora and fauna. The commitment to preserving the connection to these natural surroundings is undoubtedly the starting point of the design process. The design generates a connection in which this wild setting is not just a backdrop but is united with the house and is part of the life and artistic production of the couple who inhabits it. The atmosphere of the house, both inside and outside, transmits creative inspiration for the artistic development of its owners.

Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The rustic regional materials, such as locally produced brick melted at high temperature in clay ovens, blend with reinforced concrete and the warmth of wood. Energy-efficient, very low-maintenance materials were used having been carefully selected after an extensive climatic study. The large windows that cover a large part of the north façade allow extensive views of the surrounding natural landscape and absorb warmth in winter. With its pure morphology and clean finishes, the home hides constructive and structural complexity to achieve maximum visual simplicity, using traditional hand craftsmanship with regional materials, yet in a contemporary and minimalist way.

Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is built on two levels: common space on the ground floor; and studios and private space on the upper floor. A connection between the interior and the exterior predominates on the home's north façade, both on the ground floor with its entrance gallery, and on the upper floor with a balcony that connects the two studios located to the east and west and the central bedroom.

Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The common space is structured around a double-front fireplace that defines the central meeting point. On one side is a quiet and warm living room, and on the other, the kitchen and dining room. In addition, both are divided by a double-height central open space that functions as an interface between the main entrance, living room, kitchen, dining room and the private space on the upper floor.

Atelier House / LOMA Arq + - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

LOMA Arq +
Cite: "Atelier House / LOMA Arq +" [Casa atelier / LOMA Arq +] 07 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988495/atelier-house-loma-arq-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

