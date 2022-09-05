Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Icoaré House / aste arquitectura

Icoaré House / aste arquitectura

Save
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura

Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenIcoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingIcoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairIcoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal
  • Architects In Charge : Ana Isabel da Costa e Silva
  • Project Team : aste arquitectura
  • Engineering : GOP
  • Landscape Design : aste arquitectura
  • 2nd Phase Collaborators : Rute Castro Queirós
  • 1st Phase : 2006
  • City : Oliveira de Azeméis
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The land has an unevenness of 5m. The house fits this unevenness and seeks alignment with the neighboring buildings. Principles of lightness and essentiality had the opportunity to take shape and, in a single opportunity, pursue how to relate very different materials such as concrete, steel, and wood. The construction execution time was an essential requirement for the development of work. An apparent structure of concrete sheets connects the space of the first floor of the house to the ground and allows the anchorage of a steel structure, made in an industrial environment, which forms the second floor. 

Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Image 16 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, Windows
© José Campos

The two materials contrast principles of strength and lightness, where concrete allows a connection to the land, with subtlety and sensitivity, and steel seeks very subtle proportions, where it clearly identifies the work of detail of the manpower of locksmiths and carpenters. Wood is the material responsible for the structure and coating of the exterior and interior walls of the second floor and conforms to the interior environment of the house.

Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Campos

This house is considered a laboratory of construction and design, where it became possible to confirm some requirements regarding the industrialization and assembly of the steel structure (test assembly and execution times) and, at the same time, understand the difficulty in which the same concept can be brought to its maximum potential concerning the design and execution of the details and finishing aspects that, in this case, were developed in an artisanal way in joint work between the architect and the carpenter.

Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Handrail, Deck
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Axo
Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© José Campos

In this house, more than half of the materials used to enter this field, namely the option for a green roof, use of thermal insulation of black cork agglomerate and cellulose paper (made from recycled paper), flooring with wood used from frames, reuse of rainwater for irrigation and reforestation of the land.

Save this picture!
Icoaré House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
aste arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Icoaré House / aste arquitectura" [Casa Icoaré / aste arquitectura] 05 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988483/icoare-house-aste-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream