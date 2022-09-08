Blending Wellness with Architectural Design

These days, wellness is a commonly-used word in design and other areas, but what does it truly mean? According to the National Wellness Institute, the concept is defined as "an active process through which people become aware of, and make choices toward, a more successful existence." It can be viewed from different perspectives, such as environmental, intellectual, spiritual and physical factors. Although these elements can be integrated separately into one’s life, they can also complement each other and work together. For example, exercise does not only provide physical benefits; it contributes to emotional wellness as well.

Wellness is more than being free from sickness, illness and various health conditions, wellness is a dynamic process of change and growth - Tyla Kennedy, Health Coach

This new focus on wellness has led people to seek healthier ways of life, and the route to physical wellness comes with an understanding of both the body and the mind. The incorporation of wellness-oriented products into homes allows people to enjoy its benefits not just by going to spas or gymnasiums, but also from the comfort of one’s own home.

But how to include wellness into home design without compromising on aesthetics? Below, a selection from Architonic’s wellness spa and gymnasium catalogs is used to showcase current design trends –based on natural, warm-toned and smooth geometric-shaped materials– and how to incorporate them into residential design.

Materials with a Natural Appearance

Residential wellness equipment can now be just as design-focused as any other type of furniture. In the case of the selection below, natural materials and textures favor the use of wood and stone for a calming effect.

Combining Materials and Textures

The benefits of a spa include stress reduction, muscle relaxation and sleep improvement; all of which can be heightened by a careful selection of materials. This option includes a corner installation, with a module that includes steam, rain, cascading or nebulization baths in a selection of different materials and textures.

Two in One

Extra-clear glass can be particularly useful when integrating wellness products into a space. With a rustic look, each compartment provides a different experience: with wood walls and benches inside, and a sauna that allows the room to reach between 70° and 100° celsius, using dry heat from a stove. Also known as Turkish bath, the hamman side is built inside laminated gres porcelain walls and Corian benches.

Designing both experiences with the right materials provides an opportunity to take advantage of its health benefits and relax, without disrupting the aesthetics.

Save this picture! Courtesy of EFFE PERFECT WELLNESS

Fitting into the Wall

Working out at home involves figuring out the right design for the given space. The wall below transforms conventional fitness equipment materials and is designed to easily adapt to personal needs. Built in different shades of oak, the wall modules can be combined in a variety of arrangements, making it very versatile and requiring a minimal amount of space.

Warm Colors

Color selection is also a key factor when designing at-home wellness equipment. Innovative spa and fitness equipment play with the use of warm and light colors to create the perfect aesthetic.

Contemporary Equipment

In addition to the right selection of materials, specialized training equipment can be a great way to combine wellness with interior design. Sticking to a palette of earthy tones, fitness and design can work together in the same space.

Indoor Ensemble

Along with lifting weights, fitness-related wellness also includes isometric exercises, stretching and meditation. A combination of warm colors, polyester fiber carpet, mat and back supports create a suitable atmosphere for both spiritual and physical wellness.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Liu Jo Living

Luminous Corners

Residential saunas merge inside the existing wall, using light colors throughout. Fitted into the corner of the room, the sauna uses the same material inside to create continuity within the space. In addition, the use of sliding glass doors allows transparency through both sides.

Save this picture! Courtesy of EFFE PERFECT WELLNESS

Smooth-edged Simple Geometric Shapes

The transformation of modern wellness products plays with the simplification of geometric shapes. Both in furniture and fitness equipment, together with the use of geometry as a base, contemporary products tend to smooth edges, creating a sense of continuity within its elements.

Geometric Equipment

The indoor cycling trend has brought about the combination of aesthetic design and functional requirements. With a solid wood and steel frame, the design below can be used in both fitness studios and home gyms. To avoid disturbing the house floor plan, the bike is designed for maximum stability within minimal space, requiring just 0.44 square meters. The bike also has a built-in laptop tray that converts it into a workstation, making it a multifunctional and space-saving tool, requiring less than one square meter.

Managing Accessories

Continuity within multiple training accessories allow the style to blend into the room, while keeping the space organized.

Round Pools

The design of relaxing spaces can lead to a calmer body and mind, by integrating emotional and spiritual wellness into everyday life. Inspired by the landscape and small architectures of Indonesia, the single compositional island aims to create a space to connect with nature. Built with a Canadian red cedar deck, the aesthetic and functional unit includes a round pool that can be placed in a customizable arrangement.

