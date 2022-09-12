Submit a Project Advertise
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  Architects: FAR WORKSHOP
  Area: 800
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: 感物
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Column, Courtyard
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

Text description provided by the architects. House X originally was a mixed pseudo-European-style building with various ornaments and materials decorated externally. Due to the accumulation of changes in the past years, the spatial structure of the existing building was chaotic, and the natural light and natural ventilation were inadequate internally.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

We look for the order from the existing structure. Through the emphasis on the facade vertical columns, a sense of modern classic reveals.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Windows
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Windows
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

We also attempt to simplify the building by the unification of the material – brick, therefore allowing the building to return back to the pure expression of the spatial structure.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Column
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

A shear wall structure with a diagonal position is designed to support the up-floor and roof instead of the conventional column. Gap openings are formed as the result of the intersection between the diagonal wall and orthogonal walls, which transforms the space to become penetrating and lightsome as a whole.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

The concept of the ‘order’ has been emphasized again through interior design. Similar to the material strategy for the external wall, we minimize the use of the material for the interior but attempt to reveal the logic of the construction by using shadow gaps to expose the relationship between columns and floor, walls and ceiling, etc.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

The organization of the space is centered by the naturally lighted atrium. We open up some parts of the internal space to become a semi-open space, therefore allowing the circulation to integrate inside and outside spaces and enrich the spatial experience.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke
Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

Five courtyards with various sizes and functions are plugged into the low-level space for natural light and ventilation purposes. Moreover, courtyards also bring views for inside-outside viewing through.

Renovation of House X / FAR WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Natureimage - Jianbo Ke

