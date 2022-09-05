Submit a Project Advertise
World
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
West Des Moines, United States
  • Design Team : Jamie Malloy, AIA, LEEDap, Curtis Ehler, AIA, LEEDap
  • Exterior Siding & Trim : Siteworx Design Build
  • Interior Trim & Millwork : Jared Jones Construction
  • Concrete : Absolute Solutions
  • Aluminum Windows : KB Custom Glass & Metal
  • General Contractor  : Studio Melee
  • City : West Des Moines
  • Country : United States
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

Text description provided by the architects. Just one block off the main street in the Historic Valley Junction neighborhood of West Des Moines sat a non-descript 2-story building that had undergone 80 years of small-scale adaptations; first serving as a place of worship, followed by various uses including, manufacturing, automotive, office, and retail. Serving as developer, architect, and contractor, the owner completed a major transformation into a flexible, professional design studio space serving as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization.

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Image 15 of 17
Site Plan
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

The building was stripped down to structure, featuring 1940s block masonry walls and a 1990’s wood-framed upper story which had been added following historic floods. The roof of the former worship/garage space was raised to allow sufficient natural daylight without artificial lighting over 90% of the building’s operation time. Existing old growth fir from demolition was repurposed as exposed accent framing throughout the interior. The studio space also features sealed concrete floors and carbon-negative carpeting, as well as recycled fiberboard acoustical panels to enhance the wellness of the users.

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Image 16 of 17
Floor Plans
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

The stair, with perforated steel treads salvaged from another renovation project, was relocated outside of the original structure as a vibrant promotion of movement to the upper level of the building which contains private meeting rooms, wellness spaces, and the studio’s material library.

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Image 17 of 17
Axonometric Diagram
Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

The envelope was super-insulated with polyisocyanurate panels and closed cell spray foam. Building systems were designed with sustainability in mind, including high-efficiency HVAC, low-flow plumbing fixtures, infrastructure for solar panels, and LED lights resulting in a 53% lighting reduction below the energy code minimum. Outdoor balconies, operable windows, and big ass fans provide ample natural ventilation treated with UV light.

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

Since completion, the building has hosted open houses and tours demonstrating the studio’s unique strategies for repurposing materials, blending modern and historic elements, and serving as a model for sustainability within the neighborhood and beyond.

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee - Exterior Photography
© Integrated Studio | Cameron Campbell

Project gallery

Project location

Address:1903 EP True Parkway #309, 139 4th St, West Des Moines, IA 50265, United States

Studio Melee
Wood

