House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura

-
Architects: NEBR arquitetura
- Area : 400 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Maíra Acayaba
-
Manufacturers : Seves Glassblock, Alcoa, Deca, Iquine, Portobello, Tramontina
- Interior Design : NEBR arquitetura
- Author : Edson Muniz
- Project Team : Amanda Brandão e Chico Santos
- Construction : NEBR arquitetura
- City : Gravatá
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. From the rocky soil of agreste
From the pernambucana bucolic view,
Hard, firm, flat,
For good architecture in the Northeast.
The cottage sprouts on the stones,
In rolling green lands,
Spreads through the place,
For a modulated white construction.
In the poetry of the rectilinear outcrop,
Everything rises and leads to nature.
Edges, volumes, and balances,
Certain advances point and emerge.
Marquee, tips, and contours,
Go through gaps in the finite course.
Brick, iron, and concrete,
In balance in this monolith.
Between encounters and mismatches,
The house takes shape.
Between cuts and cutouts,
The landscape conforms itself.
The straight line that frames,
Frame scenario, sculpt scenes.
Overflow spaces,
And it spills into so many rooms.
In the active manifest of the plans,
Everything the straight leads.
Strong, crude and light,
Everything is shadow, everything is light.