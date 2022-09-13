House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Gravatá, Brazil Architects: NEBR arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Seves Glassblock Alcoa , Deca , Iquine , Portobello , Tramontina Manufacturers :

Interior Design : NEBR arquitetura

Author : Edson Muniz

Project Team : Amanda Brandão e Chico Santos

Construction : NEBR arquitetura

City : Gravatá

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. From the rocky soil of agreste

From the pernambucana bucolic view,

Hard, firm, flat,

For good architecture in the Northeast.

The cottage sprouts on the stones,

In rolling green lands,

Spreads through the place,

For a modulated white construction.

In the poetry of the rectilinear outcrop,

Everything rises and leads to nature.

Edges, volumes, and balances,

Certain advances point and emerge.

Marquee, tips, and contours,

Go through gaps in the finite course.

Brick, iron, and concrete,

In balance in this monolith.

Between encounters and mismatches,

The house takes shape.

Between cuts and cutouts,

The landscape conforms itself.

The straight line that frames,

Frame scenario, sculpt scenes.

Overflow spaces,

And it spills into so many rooms.

In the active manifest of the plans,

Everything the straight leads.

Strong, crude and light,

Everything is shadow, everything is light.