World
  5. House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHouse 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Gravatá, Brazil
  • Architects: NEBR arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Seves Glassblock, Alcoa, Deca, Iquine, Portobello, Tramontina
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. From the rocky soil of agreste
From the pernambucana bucolic view,
Hard, firm, flat,
For good architecture in the Northeast.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Image 23 of 28
Plan
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Maíra Acayaba

The cottage sprouts on the stones,
In rolling green lands,
Spreads through the place,
For a modulated white construction.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

In the poetry of the rectilinear outcrop,
Everything rises and leads to nature.
Edges, volumes, and balances,
Certain advances point and emerge.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

Marquee, tips, and contours,
Go through gaps in the finite course.
Brick, iron, and concrete,
In balance in this monolith.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Between encounters and mismatches,
The house takes shape.
Between cuts and cutouts,
The landscape conforms itself.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Image 25 of 28
Sections
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

The straight line that frames,
Frame scenario, sculpt scenes.
Overflow spaces,
And it spills into so many rooms.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba
House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

In the active manifest of the plans,
Everything the straight leads.
Strong, crude and light,
Everything is shadow, everything is light.

House 212 / NEBR Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

