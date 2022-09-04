Wallaby Hill House / Avver

+ 13

Houses • Bright, Australia Architects: Avver

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Peter Bennetts

Builders : Avver

Architect : Frank Faelli

Project Manager : Julian Faelli

City : Bright

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Wallaby Hill house had just recently been shortlisted for the 2022 Houses Awards, Category New House over 200m2. The quality of light throughout the seasons, the views, and the sense of calmness that has been achieved at Wallaby Hill house reflect the outdoor lifestyle of the young couple. The first house for two mountain enthusiasts.

The original brief for the house was a holiday home - however, due to the global pandemic, the brief changed to a full-time residence. A few minor changes to the service areas during construction have enabled the house to fulfill the slightly modified brief. From client feedback, the house has exceeded expectations for the liveability and flexibility of the space.

The built form is a direct response to a difficult hillside site. A large portion of the site was unsuitable for building due to a natural swale draining the hill behind. The levels were considered so that minimal excavation was necessary to bring the house into the landscape. The roofline takes its cues from the slope of the land and the cantilever respects the continued fall of the ground below. Blackbutt cladding was selected to be complimentary to the surrounding greenery. Heavy concrete elements anchor the house into the earth with a sense of permanence.

The house is designed to be occupied comfortably and flexibly, responding to the environment beyond the windows. The climate in the Alpine Shire can be varied with hot summers, freezing winters, and often a large temperature change throughout the day. Care was taken to balance the thermal mass and glazing to ensure a comfortable temperature for the inhabitants with minimal additional heating and cooling. Facing due north, the overhang makes the most of the sun in winter to heat up the slab and provides much-needed shade in the summer. Deciduous trees line this aspect giving additional shelter in the summer and a comfortable microclimate.