World
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Garden, Courtyard, PatioG 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, ChairG 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, CourtyardG 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Birigui, Brazil
  • Architects: Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Daniel Santo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Decasa class, Giba Madeiras, Santa Serra Móveis Planejados
  • Lead Architect : Rafael Pinoti
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Santo

“It seems that we lived in an inverse space before this pandemic. Today I count the seconds to be returning to my home, my space, and my family. I pick up my things, lock my room, head to the car, and wow! I start from an industrial perimeter, parallel to the urban one, along a road that offers a view of the natural landscape, along the condominium where our house is located. Good scenery in the countryside of São Paulo.”

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Daniel Santo

Entering the condominium, we cross completely until we reach the last and highest block, where from afar we can already see two cold and symmetrical volumes, embraced, unified by a free-floating and expressive marquise, an architecture with a timeless character.

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Daniel Santo

What instigated the creation of this project was the great challenge of designing a residence in detached lots, without being able to unify and work with looser regulations. Even so, we reached an interesting and simple solution. Having as a frontal view two blocks, named after studies of insulation and thermal comfort as intimate on the left and right social sides.

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo

I park my car in the garage, and access the residence between the central axis, like square blocks. I pass through the dense vegetation of plants, touching the wooden door that was an old structure on the roof of a house, and coming across the marquee that embraces security for the union of the blocks.

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Bench, Handrail
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Daniel Santo

Due to the influence of the pandemic, the exterior, which was already an object of desire for many people, was the strongest feature of this project. We create internal circulations or internal exits for adjustments that change the environment according to the location according the space according to your specific adjustments.

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 26 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 28 of 33
Section

The house is something very involving, I receive friends who no longer know where they want to stay. being many open moments without the privacy house for them to stop. It's something very different from the vision we had of living. And as I see architecture in an engaging way today, we discover the power of architecture in our daily lives. I never imagined that I would have a house where I would lie on the slab at night, and look at the sky would be swallowed by the stars. 

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Courtyard
© Daniel Santo
G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 32 of 33
Sketch

As one of the main goals of its user is to go up with an architecture that awakens his side and not just go up with luxury wall covers and cover with luxury covers.

G 20 + 19 House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Santo

Project gallery

About this office
Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura
Office

